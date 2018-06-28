Amazon Orders Pilots for Three YA Projects

Amazon is gearing up for a stronger push into the young adult space with the order of three YA pilots.

The projects are: “Panic,” from writer Lauren Oliver based on her The New York Times best-selling book; “The Wilds” from Sarah Streicher; and drama series “College” from creator Marja-Lewis Ryan. These pilots mark the first television projects for all three creators.

In addition, Jill Soloway and Channing Tatum serve as exeutive producers on “College,” with the project falling under Soloway’s overall deal with the streamer.

“We see YA programming as a big opportunity to expand our entertainment offerings for Prime Video and we are actively pursuing projects that spark conversation and co-viewing,” said Albert Cheng, co-head of television for Amazon Studios.

The orders mark the first pilot pick ups under Jennifer Salke since she was named head of Amazon Studios in February.

Read the full descriptions of the projects below.

“College”
Created by Marja-Lewis Ryan, the series digs beyond the headlines that make college campuses ripe for drama and steps inside the shoes of six roommates as they hook up, mess up and grow up on their own terms.

“College” is a joint production between Free Association and Topple Productions, with Tatum, Soloway, Reid Carolin, Andrea Sperling, and Peter Kiernan serving as executive producers.

“Panic”
“Panic” brings viewers to a forgotten rural town where every year the graduating seniors risk their lives in an illegal, high-stakes game to win life-changing money and a chance to escape. Anonymous judges force the players through a series of challenges that will compel them to confront their deepest fears and upend their ideas of who they are, who to trust, and who they might become. This year, 47 players will compete for the biggest pot ever. All of them will be changed. Only one will win.

“Panic” is written and created by Oliver, and executive produced by Joe Roth & Jeff Kirschenbaum of Roth Kirschenbaum Films with Alyssa Altman serving as co-executive producer. Oliver will also be executive producing with Lynley Bird co-executive producing both for Glasstown Entertainment. Elle Triedman will also executive produce.

“The Wilds”

A group of teenage girls from radically different backgrounds find themselves stranded on a remote island, unaware that they’ve just become the subjects of an elaborate social experiment.

“The Wilds,” a co-production with ABC signature, is written and executive produced by Sarah Streicher and executive produced by Jamie Tarses’ Fanfare and Dylan Clark Productions

