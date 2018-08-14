Amazon Releases New Trailer for Matthew Weiner’s ‘The Romanoffs’

Could you be a descendant of “The Romanoffs,” too?

In the latest trailer for Matthew Weiner’s new Amazon Prime Video series, that is the question on every character’s mind–except Amanda Peet‘s, who emphatically declares: “I’m so tired of this Romanov s—.”

The Romanoffs,” Weiner’s highly-anticipated follow-up to “Mad Men,” will feature eight separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family. Weiner created, wrote, directed, and executive produced the series.

Shot on location in three continents and set in seven countries around the globe, each story takes place in a new location with a new cast.

The first episode, entitled “The Violet Hour,” stars Marthe Keller, Aaron Eckhart, Ines Melab, and Louise Bourgoin. Leading the second episode, “The Royal We,” are Corey Stoll, Kerry Bishe, Janet Montgomery, and Noah Wyle.

The previous teaser trailer for “The Romanoffs” highlighted the expansive cast for the series, which features Peet, Isabelle Huppert, Diane Lane, Jack Huston, Andrew Rannells, Mike Doyle, JJ Field, Janet Montgomery, and Paul Reiser. “Mad Men” alumni Christina Hendricks, Jay R. Ferguson, Cara Buono and John Slattery will also appear in the event series.

Newly-announced guest stars include Kathryn Hahn (“Transparent”), Kerry Bishe (“Halt and Catch Fire”), Ben Miles (“Collateral”), Mary Kay Place (“Big Love”), Griffin Dunne (“Imposters”), Ron Livingston (“The Conjuring”), Jon Tenney (“Hand of God”), Clea DuVall (“Veep”) Radha Mitchell (“Silent Hill”), Hugh Skinner (“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), Juan Pablo Castaneda (“The Debt of Maximillian”), Emily Rudd (“Electric Dreams”), Adele Anderson (“Company Business”), Annet Mahendru (“The Americans”), and Hera Hilmar (Two Birds).

Semi Chellas serves as an executive producer and writer on the series along with Weiner, while Kriss Turner Tower, Black McCormick, and Kathry Ciric co-executive produce. Joining Chellas from the “Mad Men” team are director of photography Chris Manley and costume designer Janie Bryant (alongside Wendy Chuck), and production designers Chris Brown and Henry Dunn. Hair and make-up heads Theresa Rivers and Lana Horochowski as well as casting team Carrie Audino, Laura Schiff, and Kendra Shay Clark also worked on the hit period drama.

The first two installments of “The Romanoffs” will premiere on Oct. 12 with new episodes released weekly. The series will be available initially in the original version in over 200 countries and territories, with dubbed foreign language versions coming in early 2019.

“The Romanoffs is an ambitious event series that will be the first-ever anthology released weekly on Prime Video,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, “Filmed around the globe and featuring an incredible, star studded cast, each episode will be a surprise gift to the audience.  We are grateful to Matthew Weiner for bringing this groundbreaking series to life for our Prime audience.”

