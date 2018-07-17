Amazon Orders Sci-Fi Series ‘Tales From the Loop’

Amazon has given a series order to “Tales From the Loop,” a science fiction drama from “Legion” writer Nathaniel Halpern. The project is a co-production with Fox 21 Television Studios.

“Tales From the Loop” is based on the art of Simon Stålenhag, whose paintings blend elements of futuristic science fiction with images of rural life in the Sweden.

“Simon Stålenhag’s paintings are renowned for their vision of a not-too-distant, futuristic landscape. We are looking forward to bringing that to life and sharing it with our Prime Video audience,” said Albert Cheng, co-head of television, Amazon Studios.

Halpern will serve as showrunner and executive producer for the series. Sixth & Idaho’s Matt Reeves (“The Batman”), Adam Kassan (“The Passage”) and Rafi Crohn (“The Passage”) will also exec produce. Mark Romanek (“Never Let Me Go”) will direct the pilot and exec produce the series. Mattias Montero, Johan Lindström and Samantha Taylor Pickett will exec produce for Swedish production and management company Indio.

“Nathaniel is a gifted storyteller who shares our passion for creating soulful, human stories that push the boundaries of genre programming and we’re thrilled to be working with him on this series,” said Sharon Tal Yguado, head of scripted genre programming, Amazon Studios.

“I was immediately intrigued by the idea of bringing Stålenhag’s incredible paintings to life, but it’s Nathaniel’s deeply inspired vision for this world, and the stories he has created from an incredibly passionate and emotional place, that will drive this series and its storytelling. Together with Mark’s brilliant visual sensibility and unique point of view, it makes this a truly exceptional project and the perfect one to partner with Amazon in our studio’s first direct-to-series order at the streamer,” commented Jane Francis, executive vice president of Fox 21 Television Studios.