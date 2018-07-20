Amazon Studios SDCC Roundup: Teaser Trailers, Casting, Release Dates

Amazon Studios had a plethora of news coming out of its Comic-Con panel, including numerous teaser trailers, casting news and release dates for some of its biggest and most anticipated shows.

Homecoming

Amazon released its first official trailer for its upcoming show, “Homecoming,” starring Julia Roberts. The trailer has a camera slowly panning through the inside of an expansive building, moving past empty furniture, flickering snack machines, a full kitchen and several hallways before settling on Roberts, who says to someone off screen: “Shall we get started?” She then clicks on a recorder.

Based on the popular podcast of the same name, “Homecoming” is a psychological thriller directed by Sam Esmail (creator of “Mr. Robot”) and from scribes Micah Bloomberg and Eli Horowitz. Heidi Bergman (Roberts) is a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition back to civilian life. Walter Cruz (Stephan James) is one of these soldiers, eager to begin the next phase of his life. Overseeing Heidi and the facility is Colin Belfast (Bobby Cannavale), an ambitious company man whose manic demands point to questionable motives.

The show is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on Nov. 2.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Even though the show’s first season’s premiere only about month away, Amazon has just announced that Noomi Rapace has been cast to play Harriet “Harry” Baumann, a highly capable, sharply intelligent and intoxicatingly charming BND agent (Germany’s Secret Intelligence) who crosses paths with Jack Ryan in South America.

“Jack Ryan” will premiere on Amazon Prime on Aug. 31.

Lore

The popular podcast-turned-television show showed off a teaser trailer giving first looks into the show’s upcoming second season, featuring quick flashes of the world’s scariest true stories dramatized. Plague doctors, pickax murders and devil worshipers all make an appearance in the trailer.

“Lore” explores the real-life frightening and disturbing tales that give rise to modern-day myths and legends. Season two will feature new tales from the podcast, as well as original stories not yet available in podcast form, and will star new cast members. The hybrid series will continue to feature narration, archive footage and animation to complement the filmed segments.

The show is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on Oct. 19.

Good Omens

Along with the casting announcement of Emmy-winning actress Frances McDormand as the voice of God, Amazon released a behind-the-screens clip for its upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s fantasy novel, “Good Omens,” starring David Tennant, Ilan Galkoff, Michael Sheen, Sam Taylor Buck and Jon Hamm.

The teaser shows off various bits of concept art, including a room overlooking a city skyline filled with plants. It also features interviews with different actors, including Tennant, who says he’s never worked on a show like it before. The trailer showcases different prosthetics, explosions and tricky drone camera footage.

“Good Omens” is about the end of the world, which means a fussy angel and a loose-living demon who’ve become overly fond of life on Earth are forced to form an unlikely alliance to stop Armageddon. But they have lost the Antichrist, an 11-year-old boy unaware he’s meant to bring upon the end of days, forcing them to embark on an adventure to find him and save the world before it’s too late.

The Expanse

With the fourth season of “The Expanse” set to premiere on Amazon Prime sometime in 2019, Amazon released a video message from the cast and crew behind the show, thanking the fans for asking and demanding the show be saved from cancellation. Along with the thanks, concept art of the Rocinate space ship taking off makes an appearance as well.

The Tick

To keep “The Tick’s” fans satisfied, Amazon released a behind-the-scenes video starring the show’s leads, Griffin Newman and Peter Serafinowicz. The duo give a tour of the various sets seen in the show as well as show off The Tick’s newest costume, which Serafinowicz was more than appreciative of, given the difficulty he said he had in putting on the costume seen in the show’s pilot.

They also toured the office of Tyrannosaurus Rathbone, a major new character in the upcoming season. Rathbone is the commander of A.E.G.I.S., the agency tasked with working with the show’s superheroes to fight off supervillains.