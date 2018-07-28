Amazon, Russo Brothers Partner on International Event Series

Amazon has teamed up with Joe and Anthony Russo and their AGBO Studios on an international event series.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke made the announcement at the TCA summer press tour on Saturday. The exact details of the project are being kept under wraps, but it was described as both large-scope and multi-layered.The mothership series in the project will kickstart the creation of multiple original local language and local production series.

“The Russo Brothers have impacted the pop culture barometer of creative excellence with their vision for both ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Captain America: Civil War,’” said Salke. “They brought a level of scale and execution to those films that has raised the bar for audiences everywhere and we can’t wait for them to do the same for us on this project for our Amazon Prime Customer. We are thrilled to be working with Joe and Anthony Russo and their AGBO Studios as they build this incredible, multifaceted, international franchise.”

The new project continues Amazon’s strong push into genre programming, driven by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ desire to see a large-scale “Game of Thrones”-esque series debut on Prime Video.

In addition to their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Russos are also set to executive produce the television adaptation of “Deadly Class” at Syfy, which was ordered to series at the cabler back in April.