Amazon Renews 'The Man in the High Castle' for Season 4

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Man in the High Castle
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon has renewed drama series “The Man in the High Castle” for a fourth season.

Based on the novel by Philip K. Dick, “The Man in the High Castle” tells the story of an alternate world in which Germany and Japan won World War II. The series stars Alexa Davalos (“Mob City”), Luke Kleintank (“Pretty Little Liars”), DJ Qualls (“Z Nation”), Joel De La Fuente (“Hemlock Grove”), Brennan Brown (“Focus”), Bella Heathcote (“The Neon Demon”) Chelah Horsdal (“You Me Her”) and Jason O’Mara (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) with Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (“Revenge”) and Rufus Sewell (“Victoria”).

Developed by Frank Spotnitz, the show boasts executive producers Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Richard Heus, Isa Dick Hackett, and Daniel Percival. Eric Overmyer joined the series as showrunner and executive producer for season three.

Also Saturday, it was announced that season three will premiere Oct. 5.

