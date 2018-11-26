×
Dev Patel, Tina Fey Among Cast for Amazon’s ‘Modern Love,’ Emmy Rossum to Direct

Amazon has set an all-star cast for its upcoming anthology series “Modern Love,” based on the New York Times column and weekly podcast.

The cast includes: Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, John Slattery, Dev Patel, Catherine Keener, Andy Garcia, Cristin Milioti, Brandon Victor Dixon, Olivia Cooke, Andrew Scott, Julia Garner, Shea Whigham, Gary Carr, Sofia Boutella, and John Gallagher, Jr.

In addition, “Shameless” alum Emmy Rossum will direct an episode of the series, as will Sharon Horgan and Tom Hall. Horgan will direct the Tina Fey-John Slattery led episode, which she also wrote. Hall also wrote his episode, while Rossum will direct an episode written by the late Audrey Wells. John Carney serves as writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner

Each episode of the half-hour series will explore love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms.

“It’s like I woke up in the actor candy store,” said Carney. “We’ve managed to assemble a dream cast of my favorite actors. It’s a testament to the reach of the original column and of how, now more than ever, love is the only certainty.”

Todd Hoffman will executive produce alongside Carney with Trish Hofmann serving as producer. Sam Dolnick and Choire Sicha of The New York Times will also serve as executive producers on the series. “Modern Love” column editor Daniel Jones serves as consulting producer. The series is produced by Storied Media Group and the New York Times. It is currently in production in New York.

“Modern Love,” which was ordered to series in June, marks the latest anthology series for Amazon. The streamer recently launched the Matthew Weiner series “The Romanoffs.” Amazon also aired the second season of the horror anthology “Lore” and ran the sci-fi anthology “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” earlier this year. Amazon has also ordered two seasons of the horror anthology “THEM” from Lena Waithe. 

