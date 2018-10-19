You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon Names James Farrell Head of International Originals

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
JAMES FARRELL
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios has named James Farrell head of international originals. Previously head of content, international expansion for the e-commerce giant’s entertainment arm, Farrell will, in his new role, lead the international original teams in Japan, India, Europe, Mexico and Brazil as well as future locations.

“We’ve had significant success in this area to date and, by streamlining our International Originals Team under one creative leader, we can strategically carry out our ambitious global vision and ensure our future growth,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke, to whom Farrell will report. “Breakout ideas can come from creators all over the world and, by ramping up global production and making Amazon Studios the home for creators worldwide, the possibilities are endless in terms of what we can bring our Prime Video audience.”

With the move, Salke continues to fill out her team at Amazon Studios, which she joined earlier this year. She has moved to bring in multiple experienced television executives, including NBC veteran Vernon Sanders, whom Salke recruited as co-head of television to work alongside Amazon vet and former ABC digital chief Albert Cheng.

Brad Beale, vice president of worldwide content licensing for Amazon Studios, will continue to oversee the acquisition and licensing of television and film for Prime Video globally.

“The opportunity around the world to find top quality original content and deliver it to Amazon’s global customer base is absolutely huge. Our goal is to search out the most unique voices throughout the world and then move quickly to help bring their visions to life,” said Farrell. “We’re committed to finding the best stories, no matter their country of origin, and will be casting a wide net and moving very fast in the months and years ahead. There’s nothing I enjoy more than talking with creators in their offices and homes around the world, and it’s very exciting to be taking on this new role at Amazon Studios.”

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More TV

  • Janet JacksonBillboard Music Awards, Show, Las

    NBC Announces Date for 2019 Billboard Music Awards

    Amazon Studios has named James Farrell head of international originals. Previously head of content, international expansion for the e-commerce giant’s entertainment arm, Farrell will, in his new role, lead the international original teams in Japan, India, Europe, Mexico and Brazil as well as future locations. “We’ve had significant success in this area to date and, […]

  • JAMES FARRELL

    Amazon Names James Farrell Head of International Originals

    Amazon Studios has named James Farrell head of international originals. Previously head of content, international expansion for the e-commerce giant’s entertainment arm, Farrell will, in his new role, lead the international original teams in Japan, India, Europe, Mexico and Brazil as well as future locations. “We’ve had significant success in this area to date and, […]

  • Station 19

    'Station 19' Nabs Full Season Order at ABC

    Amazon Studios has named James Farrell head of international originals. Previously head of content, international expansion for the e-commerce giant’s entertainment arm, Farrell will, in his new role, lead the international original teams in Japan, India, Europe, Mexico and Brazil as well as future locations. “We’ve had significant success in this area to date and, […]

  • THE COOL KIDS: L-R: Martin Mull,

    'The Cool Kids' Lands Full-Season Order From Fox

    Amazon Studios has named James Farrell head of international originals. Previously head of content, international expansion for the e-commerce giant’s entertainment arm, Farrell will, in his new role, lead the international original teams in Japan, India, Europe, Mexico and Brazil as well as future locations. “We’ve had significant success in this area to date and, […]

  • Listen: Nathan Fillion on 'The Rookie,'

    Listen: Nathan Fillion on His New Show 'The Rookie,' Plus Taye Diggs Talks 'All American'

    Amazon Studios has named James Farrell head of international originals. Previously head of content, international expansion for the e-commerce giant’s entertainment arm, Farrell will, in his new role, lead the international original teams in Japan, India, Europe, Mexico and Brazil as well as future locations. “We’ve had significant success in this area to date and, […]

  • Rihanna Super Bowl

    Why Rihanna Saying No to the Super Bowl Matters (Column)

    Amazon Studios has named James Farrell head of international originals. Previously head of content, international expansion for the e-commerce giant’s entertainment arm, Farrell will, in his new role, lead the international original teams in Japan, India, Europe, Mexico and Brazil as well as future locations. “We’ve had significant success in this area to date and, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad