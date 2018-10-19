Amazon Names James Farrell Head of International Originals

Amazon Studios has named James Farrell head of international originals. Previously head of content, international expansion for the e-commerce giant’s entertainment arm, Farrell will, in his new role, lead the international original teams in Japan, India, Europe, Mexico and Brazil as well as future locations.

“We’ve had significant success in this area to date and, by streamlining our International Originals Team under one creative leader, we can strategically carry out our ambitious global vision and ensure our future growth,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke, to whom Farrell will report. “Breakout ideas can come from creators all over the world and, by ramping up global production and making Amazon Studios the home for creators worldwide, the possibilities are endless in terms of what we can bring our Prime Video audience.”

With the move, Salke continues to fill out her team at Amazon Studios, which she joined earlier this year. She has moved to bring in multiple experienced television executives, including NBC veteran Vernon Sanders, whom Salke recruited as co-head of television to work alongside Amazon vet and former ABC digital chief Albert Cheng.

Brad Beale, vice president of worldwide content licensing for Amazon Studios, will continue to oversee the acquisition and licensing of television and film for Prime Video globally.

“The opportunity around the world to find top quality original content and deliver it to Amazon’s global customer base is absolutely huge. Our goal is to search out the most unique voices throughout the world and then move quickly to help bring their visions to life,” said Farrell. “We’re committed to finding the best stories, no matter their country of origin, and will be casting a wide net and moving very fast in the months and years ahead. There’s nothing I enjoy more than talking with creators in their offices and homes around the world, and it’s very exciting to be taking on this new role at Amazon Studios.”