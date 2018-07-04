Amazon’s New ‘Jack Ryan’ Trailer Promises a ‘New Frontier’

Amazon has dropped a new action-packed trailer for their upcoming spy thriller “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”

Entitled “Presidents,” the trailer is bookended by quotes from Bill Clinton and John F. Kennedy Jr., making it a timely release for this fourth of July holiday.

“Though our challenges are fearsome, so our strengths,” Clinton’s quote begins the action, with the titular hero (played by John Krasinski) shown in his comfortable CIA cubicle. But the imagery that follows proves just how complicated his life will become soon enough in the series, as building explode, armed forces perform ops in night vision, and he gets shot at and is forced to grab a gun and fire back.

A rendition of “All Along the Watchtower” performed by Devlin featuring Ed Sheeran plays under the trailer, which ends with Kennedy’s promise that “we stand today on the edge of a new frontier” as the premiere date flashes.

This new trailer launches ahead of San Diego Comic-Con, where Amazon will be unveiling a “Jack Ryan” fan experience that allows attendees to take part in virtual reality and escape room challenges to train to be a spy and earn show swag.

Related John Krasinski Has Seen 'The Devil Wears Prada' Over 70 Times Twitch Prime Members Get Free Games Daily in Lead Up to Amazon’s Prime Day Sale

Amazon’s version of “Jack Ryan,” which comes from Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, focuses on an updated version of the classic Tom Clancy-novel icon, previously played Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine in film adaptations of the character. It’s an origin story of sorts, starring Krasinski as a younger, up-and-coming Ryan during his first operation tracking down a network of terrorists after discovering a pattern in their communications.

Joining Krasinksi in the series is “The Wire’s” Wendell Pierce as deputy director of intelligence James Greer and Abbie Cornish from “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri” as Cathy Muller. Academy award-nominee Morten Tyldum directed the pilot, and the show is executive produced by Cuse and Roland who also serve as showunners. Platinum Dunes’ Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller executive produce, alongside Daniel Sackheim and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross. Lindsey Springer and Allyson Seeger co-executive produce.

The show is co-produced by both Paramount Television and Skydance Television.

“Jack Ryan” will be available on Amazon Prime Video on August 31, and will be the first time the character has been onscreen since “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” in 2014.

Watch the new “Jack Ryan” trailer below: