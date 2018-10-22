TV News Roundup: Amazon Releases New Trailer for Julia Roberts’ ‘Homecoming’ (Watch)

In Monday’s roundup, Amazon drops the second trailer for “Homecoming,” and BBC America’s “Killing Eve” adds two cast members for Season 2.

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon Prime Video has released the second official trailer for “Homecoming,” ahead of the series premiere on Nov. 2. Directed by Sam Esmail (creator of “Mr. Robot”), the psychological thriller stars Julia Roberts as a former caseworker who must relive her past when she’s questioned about why she left her job at a homecoming facility helping soldiers transition back to civilian life. The cast also includes Jeremy Allen White, Alex Karpovsky, and Dermot Mulroney. Watch the trailer below:

CASTING

BBC America has announced two additions to the cast for Season 2 of “Killing Eve.” Henry Lloyd-Hughes (“The Inbetweeners”) and Shannon Tarbet (“Colette”) will join previously announced new cast members Nina Sosanya, Edward Bluemel, and Julian Barratt. The series stars Sandra Oh as an MI5 officer who’s tracking down a psychopathic killer played by Jodie Comer and is currently shooting the new season in Europe. Lloyd-Hughes is represented by Troika and managed by Mosaic. Tarbet is represented by United Agents and managed by Inspire Entertainment.

RENEWALS

Investigation Discovery has announced “Breaking Homicide” will return for a second season, with production already starting on the new installment. The series follows veteran police detective and private investigator Derrick Levasseur as he pursues cold cases around the country. Season 2 is slated to premiere Summer 2019 on ID. The show is produced for Investigation Discovery and IDGO by Main Event Media and All3Media America, with Jimmy Fox, Layla Smith as executive producers and Star Price as showrunner. For ID, Lorna Thomas is senior executive producer.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Disney Television Animation has promoted Jay Francis to vice president of current series and diversity, and Angi Dyste has been promoted to vice president of production and artist management. Francis will continue to work as a creative executive on multiple Disney Channel series including “Big City Greens” and the upcoming “Amphibia,” while expanding his role to work closely with the development and recruitment teams to identify, secure and mentor diverse creative talent. Dyste will continue to manage production on Disney Channel series like “DuckTales,” and “Big Hero 6 the Series,” while adding oversight of TVA’s artist management department, which includes artist recruitment, management, enrichment and training.

AWARD SHOWS

“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” star Mariska Hargitay will receive the Los Angeles Committee of Human Rights Promise Award for spotlighting the plight of victims of abuse. Her award will be presented by Dick Wolf, the creator and producer of the show, during the Voices for Justice Annual Dinner at the Beverly Hilton on Nov. 13. On “SVU,” Hargitay portrays Olivia Benson, a detective who investigates sex crimes and often deals with issues around violence against women and children. Off the show, Hargitay founded the Joyful Heart Foundation to transform society’s response to sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse.