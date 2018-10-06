Amazon Releases ‘Good Omens’ Trailer at New York Comic-Con (Watch)

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amazon Releases 'Good Omens' Trailer at New York Comic-Con

Danielle Turchiano

An angel and a demon work together to save the world, what could possibly go wrong?

That is the question posed by the “Good Omens” trailer that Amazon released at New York Comic-Con on Saturday.

“We need to talk…about armageddon,” David Tennant’s Crowley says. “It won’t be the war to end all wars, it will be the war to end everything.”

Crowley and Michael Sheen’s angel character Aziraphale have been longtime friends in their own way but truly join forces in this dark comedy based on Neil Gaiman’s 1990 novel. (Gaiman also serves as executive producer on the series). Set in modern-day Britain, in an interesting take on who might usually be excited about the “end times,” it is Crowley, the demon, who is concerned they may actually fail in their mission to stop the coming apocalypse.

Gaimain, Tennant and Sheen were on-hand at New York Comic-Con to unveil the trailer, along with director Douglas Mackinnon and additional cast members Jon Hamm and Miranda Richardson.

Watch the trailer below:

