Amazon Renews ‘Goliath’ for Season 3

Amazon has renewed legal drama “Goliath” for a third season.

“Goliath” centers on washed-up lawyer Billy McBride, played by Billy Bob Thornton, who has one shot at redemption after a client he successfully defended from a murder charge went on to slaughter a family. Thornton won a Golden Globe for his performance in 2017.

“Our Prime Video customers loved the first two seasons of Goliath, and I’m excited we can bring them a new season of this sharp and surprising legal drama,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television, Amazon Studios. “We have an incredible array of stars joining Billy Bob and the Goliath cast, and fans will be thrilled to see what’s in store for Season Three.”

The season-three cast of “Goliath” will include Dennis Quaid, Amy Brenneman, Beau Bridges, Griffin Dunne, Sherilyn Fenn, and Shamier Anderson. In the new season, the unexpected death of an old friend leads McBride to take a case in the drought-stricken Central Valley, where he comes into conflict with a billionaire rancher (Quaid) and his sister (Brenneman). Also starring are Nina Arianda as Patty Solis-Papagian, Tania Raymonde as Brittany Gold, Diana Hopper as Denise McBride, Ana de la Reguera as Marisol Silva, and Julie Brister as Marva Jefferson. “Goliath” is executive produced by Lawrence Trilling, Geyer Kosinski, and Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner.