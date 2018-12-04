Sharon Horgan, Producers of ‘Peaky Blinders’ Get ‘Dirty’ for Amazon

Some hot production companies are getting “Dirty” for Amazon. Sharon Horgan’s Merman and “Peaky Blinders” producer Caryn Mandabach Productions are developing gritty drama “Dirty” for Amazon Studios alongside Kapital Entertainment.

In-demand writer Danny Brocklehurst (“Safe”) will pen and exec produce the series, which promises to be a “funny, filthy, brutally honest look at modern lives,” according to a statement from the producers. It was light on specifics but added that the show would follow a “principled woman who takes her first steps into a world of moral complexity.” Along the way, she discovers that everyone has secrets.

“I love Danny’s writing and I loved this idea from the minute I read it,” Horgan said. “There’s an atmosphere and grit to it that feels very new.”

Horgan, who has a deal with Amazon, and Clelia Mountford will exec produce for fast-expanding Merman, and Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor for Kapital Entertainment.

Caryn Mandabach and Jamie Glazebrook will executive produce for Caryn Mandabach Productions, which is currently in production on Season 5 of “Peaky Blinders.”.

“In ‘Dirty,’ Danny has created a truly surprising lead,” Glazebrook said. “I’m so happy to be working with Danny, Merman, Kapital and Amazon, which is the perfect home for a series that’s going to be hugely entertaining and deeply resonant.”

Caryn Mandabach Productions is repped by Shelley Reid; Merman is repped by WME and George Davis; and Danny Brocklehurst is repped by CAA, United Agents and Thruline.