Altice USA To Build Studio Complex for News 12 Network Group on Long Island

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All

New York-based cable operator Altice USA is building a TV and digital studio at its Long Island headquarters to house the expanded newsgathering operations of its News 12 regional channel.

The multi-million dollar project at Altice’s complex in Bethpage will help support expanded programming from the company’s  News 12 Network Group. At present News 12 is focused on hyper-local news coverage in Altice USA’s New York-area footprint. The group plans to expand into lifestyle and entertainment content.

“Our new and enhanced studios will enable News 12 to continue to be the leader in the hyper-local news space while offering a fresh and modern look and opportunities for new content creation to excite our viewers while attracting new audiences,” Michael Schreiber, president of the Altice USA News Group. “We have a long-standing history on Long Island and this transformation further demonstrates our continued dedication to the heart of our operations on Long Island.”

The new studio space will include a host of new additions including a 40,000-square-foot broadcast center and a new ‘Tech Core’ technology hub – four new control rooms, a master control for more than 10 channels, a technical operations center and a core equipment center.

Construction is set to begin early next year.

Altice USA has about 4.9 million subscribers across 21 states. In the New York tri-state area it has about 3 million subscribers who have access to News 12.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More TV

  • James Marsden, Ed Asner

    James Marsden, Ed Asner Join Netflix Series 'Dead to Me'

    New York-based cable operator Altice USA is building a TV and digital studio at its Long Island headquarters to house the expanded newsgathering operations of its News 12 regional channel. The multi-million dollar project at Altice’s complex in Bethpage will help support expanded programming from the company’s  News 12 Network Group. At present News 12 is focused […]

  • SAG-AFTRA Resumes TV Animation Talks After

    SAG-AFTRA Resumes TV Animation Talks Following Strike Authorization Vote

    New York-based cable operator Altice USA is building a TV and digital studio at its Long Island headquarters to house the expanded newsgathering operations of its News 12 regional channel. The multi-million dollar project at Altice’s complex in Bethpage will help support expanded programming from the company’s  News 12 Network Group. At present News 12 is focused […]

  • Altice USA To Build Multi Million

    Altice USA To Build Studio Complex for News 12 Network Group on Long Island

    New York-based cable operator Altice USA is building a TV and digital studio at its Long Island headquarters to house the expanded newsgathering operations of its News 12 regional channel. The multi-million dollar project at Altice’s complex in Bethpage will help support expanded programming from the company’s  News 12 Network Group. At present News 12 is focused […]

  • CBS News legend Mike Wallace, the

    CBS News Must Mull Succession at '60 Minutes'

    New York-based cable operator Altice USA is building a TV and digital studio at its Long Island headquarters to house the expanded newsgathering operations of its News 12 regional channel. The multi-million dollar project at Altice’s complex in Bethpage will help support expanded programming from the company’s  News 12 Network Group. At present News 12 is focused […]

  • Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017

    Norm Macdonald Clarifies #MeToo Comments on Howard Stern

    New York-based cable operator Altice USA is building a TV and digital studio at its Long Island headquarters to house the expanded newsgathering operations of its News 12 regional channel. The multi-million dollar project at Altice’s complex in Bethpage will help support expanded programming from the company’s  News 12 Network Group. At present News 12 is focused […]

  • Les Moonves Sexual Harassment Spotlight

    Inside CBS After Leslie Moonves' Ouster (EXCLUSIVE)

    New York-based cable operator Altice USA is building a TV and digital studio at its Long Island headquarters to house the expanded newsgathering operations of its News 12 regional channel. The multi-million dollar project at Altice’s complex in Bethpage will help support expanded programming from the company’s  News 12 Network Group. At present News 12 is focused […]

  • Samantha Bee Unveils New Open for

    Samantha Bee Unveils New Open for 'Full Frontal' and Other Changes

    New York-based cable operator Altice USA is building a TV and digital studio at its Long Island headquarters to house the expanded newsgathering operations of its News 12 regional channel. The multi-million dollar project at Altice’s complex in Bethpage will help support expanded programming from the company’s  News 12 Network Group. At present News 12 is focused […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad