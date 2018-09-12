Altice USA To Build Studio Complex for News 12 Network Group on Long Island

New York-based cable operator Altice USA is building a TV and digital studio at its Long Island headquarters to house the expanded newsgathering operations of its News 12 regional channel.

The multi-million dollar project at Altice’s complex in Bethpage will help support expanded programming from the company’s News 12 Network Group. At present News 12 is focused on hyper-local news coverage in Altice USA’s New York-area footprint. The group plans to expand into lifestyle and entertainment content.

“Our new and enhanced studios will enable News 12 to continue to be the leader in the hyper-local news space while offering a fresh and modern look and opportunities for new content creation to excite our viewers while attracting new audiences,” Michael Schreiber, president of the Altice USA News Group. “We have a long-standing history on Long Island and this transformation further demonstrates our continued dedication to the heart of our operations on Long Island.”

The new studio space will include a host of new additions including a 40,000-square-foot broadcast center and a new ‘Tech Core’ technology hub – four new control rooms, a master control for more than 10 channels, a technical operations center and a core equipment center.

Construction is set to begin early next year.

Altice USA has about 4.9 million subscribers across 21 states. In the New York tri-state area it has about 3 million subscribers who have access to News 12.