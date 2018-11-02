‘Alone Together’ Canceled at Freeform After Two Seasons

Freeform has canceled “Alone Together” after two seasons.

The series was a half-hour, single-camera comedy starring Esther Povitsky and Benji Aflalo. The pair play platonic best friends who want nothing more than to be accepted by the vain and status-obsessed culture. Despite their sometimes contentious relationship, when push comes to shove, they’ve got each other’s back and they have nobody else to hang out with.

Povitsky and Aflalo co-created the series with Eben Russell, serving as writers and executive producers as well. Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer, Billy Rosenberg and Hunter Covington also served as executive producers. Daniel Gray Longino directed the pilot.

The show averaged a 0.05 rating in adults 18-49 in its second season, as well as 127,000 viewers per episode, down around 50% in both measures from Season 1. The second season aired back in August.