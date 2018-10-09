You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CW Expands Script Orders for 'All American,' 'Charmed,' 'Legacies'

Danielle Turchiano

All American Charmed Legacies
CREDIT: Courtesy of the CW

Just ahead of the CW kicking off its fall season, the network has announced additional script orders for all three of its new fall shows.

All American” and “Charmed” have received the order for five additional scripts, while “Legacies” has received the order for three. This brings “All American” and “Charmed” up to 18 scripts for their freshman seasons, and “Legacies” up to 16.

“All American,” which is based on the life of ex-NFL linebacker Spencer Paysinger, centers on a high school football player (Daniel Ezra) from South Central, Los Angeles who gets recruited to play for a Beverly Hills high school. Now caught between two worlds, he must navigate, and at times bring together, the neighborhood and family he has always known and loved with an affluent area that may offer him something bigger.

“All American” comes from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios Television in association with Berlanti Prods. Nkechi Okoro Carroll just took on the role of showrunner, with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter also executive producing.

“Charmed,” a reboot of the late-1990s drama of the same name, sees three new sisters (Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery and Madeleine Mantock) discovering they come from a powerful line of witches after their mother’s death. The trio, with a little help from their advisor and guide (Rupert Evans), set out to protect humankind from dark forces and demons, one of whom killed their mother.

“Jane The Virgin” creator and showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman executive produces “Charmed,” along with Jessica O’Toole, Amry Rardin, Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling, Howard Owens and Carter Covington. “Charmed” is from CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content.

Created by Julie Plec, “Legacies” is a spinoff of “The Originals,” in which Klaus Mikaelson’s daughter Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Alaric Saltzman’s (Matthew Davis) twins, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie (Kaylee Bryant), along with other supernatural beings, come of age at the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted.

In addition to Plec, executive producers on “Legacies” are Brett Matthews, Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo. The show is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with My So-Called Company.

These three new shows join the CW’s long-time lineup of “Supernatural,” “The Flash” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” among others, Oct. 10 starting with the premiere of “All American.” “Charmed” will help kick off the CW’s new Sunday night line-up on Oct 14, and “Legacies” launches Oct. 25.

The CW also has two new dramas coming for mid-season, “In The Dark” and “Roswell, New Mexico.”

