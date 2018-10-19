‘All About the Washingtons’ Canceled by Netflix

Netflix has canceled “All About the Washingtons.”

The scripted comedy starred Joseph Simmons — Rev Run of Run DMC — and real-life wife Justine Simmons playing fictionalized versions of themselves raising a family of four kids. After Joey decides to retire from a long career as hip-hop royalty, his wife Justine takes advantage of the opportunity to pursue a career of her own now that Joey is available to focus on raising the kids and keeping the house in order. The couple’s kids are portrayed by rising stars Kiana Ledé, Nathan Anderson, Leah Rose Randall and Maceo Smedley.

“All About the Washingtons,” the first season of which premiered Aug. 10, was originally developed by ABC Studios and Amblin Television for the ABC television network. ABC passed on the show, which went on to land a series order from Netflix. Executive producers on the series were Joseph Simmons, Justine Simmons, Michael Lehman, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Jeremy Bronson, and Andrew Reich.