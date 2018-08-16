‘Alienist’ Sequel ‘The Angel of Darkness’ Ordered by TNT

TNT has ordered “The Angel of Darkness,” a new limited series based on the novel that was a sequel to Caleb Carr’s “The Alienist.” The new project will reunite the main cast of TNT’s original limited series “The Alienist,” including Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans, and Dakota Fanning.

“We could not be prouder of The Alienist’s outstanding, award-worthy performance and all of the work the incredible actors and crew put in to bring that story and time period to life,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT. “Our audience fell in love with these multi-dimensional, timeless characters and the journey of their struggles living in complicated times. With this new story in TNT’s Suspense Collection, we will further immerse viewers into their world as they are confronted with a new enemy.”

“The Angel of Darkness” is being billed by TNT as a sequel, and not as a second season of “The Alienist.” It is being produced by Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T. Eric Roth, Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin and Rosalie Swedlin and Cary Joji Fukunaga will serve as executive producers. “The Alienist” followed Bruhl, Evans, and Fanning’s characters as they investigate a series of muders in 19th century New York.

The decision to greenlight a so-called sequel to “The Alienist” featuring the same characters as the original, portrayed by the same actors, serves as an effective renewal of the show, however, and may raise questions about the original’s status as an awards contender. “The Alienist” is currently nominated for two Primetime Emmys — for best limited series and best cinematography in a limited series or movie. Voting for the Primetime Emmys is currently open and closes Aug. 27.