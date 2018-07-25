Alfre Woodard Joins Apple Drama ‘See’

Alfre Woodard has been cast in the upcoming Apple sci-fi drama “See,” Variety has confirmed.

The series is described as an epic, world-building drama set in the future. Woodard will play Paris, described as an advisor and priestess. She joins previously announced cast member Jason Momoa, who will play Baba Voss, a fearless warrior, leader and guardian.

Woodard recently starred as Mariah Dillard, aka Mariah Stokes, on the Marvel-Netflix series “Luke Cage.” She previously received an Oscar nomination for her performance in “Cross Creek” and won an Emmy for “Miss Evers’ Boys.” She also recently appeared in “12 Years a Slave,” “Captain America: Civil War,” and “Annabelle.” She will also lend her voice to Jon Favreau’s “The Lion King.”

She is repped by ICM Partners, Circle of Confusion and Gochman Law Group.

Steven Knight wrote “See” and will serve as executive producer. Francis Lawrence will direct and executive produce. Chernin Entertainment’s Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kristen Campo will also executive produce. The project hails from the joint venture between Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

