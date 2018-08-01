‘ALF’ Reboot in Development at Warner Bros. TV

Alf
CREDIT: NBC/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Warner Bros. Television is in the early stages of developing a reboot of the classic sitcom “ALF,” Variety has confirmed with sources.

No writer is yet attached to the project, which would again explore the misadventures of the titular, cat-eating ALF–which stands for Alien Life Form. In the original series, ALF of the planet Melmac crash lands in the suburbs and takes up residence with the middle class Tanner family. The show aired from 1986-1990 for four seasons and over 100 episodes on NBC. The series has remained a part of the pop culture landscape long after it ended and is frequently referenced in other shows and films.

One idea that has reportedly been discussed for the reboot would involve ALF emerging from Area 51–where he has been held captive since the original series finale–and observing how much the world has changed since that time.

Warner Bros. TV declined to comment.

“ALF” was created by Paul Fusco and Tom Patchett, with Fusco also serving as the puppeteer and voice behind ALF onscreen. The series also starred Max Wright, Anne Schedeen, Andrea Elson, and Benji Gregory.

This marks the latest classic series to get eyed for a reboot. Most recently, it was reported that Kelsey Grammer was meeting with writers to discuss a potential reboot of “Frasier,” in which Grammer starred throughout that show’s entire 11-season run. Grammer originated the character on another classic sitcom, “Cheers.”

TV Line first reported the “ALF” reboot’s development.

  • Finding Your Roots

    PBS: An Appreciation for the Vegetables of TV (Column)

  • Aidy Bryant

    Hulu Orders Comedy Series 'Shrill' Starring Aidy Bryant

  • Alf

    'ALF' Reboot in Development at Warner Bros. TV

  • Jeff Fager

    CBS News, ‘60 Minutes’ Come Under Scrutiny Amid Moonves Chaos

  • WGN America's New 'Carter' Can't Beat

    WGN America's New 'Carter' Can't Replace the Network's Former Drama Slate (Column)

  46th Annie Awards Calling for Entries

    46th Annie Awards Calling for Entries

