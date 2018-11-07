‘Alec Baldwin Show’ Moved to Saturday Nights on ABC

ABC has all but pulled the plug on “The Alec Baldwin Show,” with the broadcaster moving the talk show hosted by the actor to Saturday nights.

ABC announced Tuesday that reruns of “Shark Tank” will now run in the show’s Sunday night at 10 p.m. ET timeslot beginning Nov. 18, with “The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special” set to air in the timeslot on Dec. 2. New episodes of “The Alec Baldwin Show” will resume in its new timeslot on Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. ET.

The show has failed to find a significant audience, currently ranking as one of ABC’s lowest-rated programs. It launched in October to a 0.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.1 million viewers, with the most recent episode on Sunday drawing a 0.3 and 1.5 million. Nevertheless, Baldwin will stay in business with ABC, as he also hosts the revival of the game show “Match Game” at the network. He and his El Dorado Pictures banner are also under a first-look deal at ABC.

This is not the first time the Emmy winner and Oscar nominee has presided over a talk show. From October to November 2013, Baldwin hosted the MSNBC series “Up Late With Alec Badlwin,” with the cable news network cancelling that show after just five episodes.

The news also comes less than a week after Baldwin was arrested in New York after a man accused Baldwin of punching him in the face during a dispute over a parking space. Baldwin was released from police custody hours later, stating that the charge he had punched the man was “egregiously misstated.”