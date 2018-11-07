You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Alec Baldwin Show’ Moved to Saturday Nights on ABC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE ALEC BALDWIN SHOW - Golden Globe® and Emmy® Award-winning actor Alec Baldwin stars in a brand-new, prime-time talk show bringing his unfiltered, provocative interview style to television with “The Alec Baldwin Show,” premiering SUNDAY, OCT. 14 (10:01–11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. On SUNDAY, OCT. 14 (10:01–11:00 p.m. EDT), the series premieres with a conversation with acting legend, successful businessman and native New Yorker, Robert De Niro. Next up is Taraji P. Henson, the determined actress talks to Alec about fighting for her career, being a mom, her upcoming first marriage and the role that brought her back to television.(ABC/Heidi Gutman) ALEC BALDWIN, ROBERT DE NIRO
CREDIT: ABC

ABC has all but pulled the plug on “The Alec Baldwin Show,” with the broadcaster moving the talk show hosted by the actor to Saturday nights.

ABC announced Tuesday that reruns of “Shark Tank” will now run in the show’s Sunday night at 10 p.m. ET timeslot beginning Nov. 18, with “The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special” set to air in the timeslot on Dec. 2. New episodes of “The Alec Baldwin Show” will resume in its new timeslot on Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. ET.

The show has failed to find a significant audience, currently ranking as one of ABC’s lowest-rated programs. It launched in October to a 0.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.1 million viewers, with the most recent episode on Sunday drawing a 0.3 and 1.5 million. Nevertheless, Baldwin will stay in business with ABC, as he also hosts the revival of the game show “Match Game” at the network. He and his El Dorado Pictures banner are also under a first-look deal at ABC.

This is not the first time the Emmy winner and Oscar nominee has presided over a talk show. From October to November 2013, Baldwin hosted the MSNBC series “Up Late With Alec Badlwin,” with the cable news network cancelling that show after just five episodes.

The news also comes less than a week after Baldwin was arrested in New York after a man accused Baldwin of punching him in the face during a dispute over a parking space. Baldwin was released from police custody hours later, stating that the charge he had punched the man was “egregiously misstated.”

Popular on Variety

  • Constance Wu

    Constance Wu, Natalie Portman, Gina Rodriguez Want You to Vote

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More TV

  • THE ALEC BALDWIN SHOW - Golden

    'Alec Baldwin Show' Moved to Saturday Nights on ABC

    ABC has all but pulled the plug on “The Alec Baldwin Show,” with the broadcaster moving the talk show hosted by the actor to Saturday nights. ABC announced Tuesday that reruns of “Shark Tank” will now run in the show’s Sunday night at 10 p.m. ET timeslot beginning Nov. 18, with “The Victoria’s Secret Fashion […]

  • CBS Studios Exterior

    CBS at Crossroads: Board Considers Options That Will Influence Decision on Next CEO

    ABC has all but pulled the plug on “The Alec Baldwin Show,” with the broadcaster moving the talk show hosted by the actor to Saturday nights. ABC announced Tuesday that reruns of “Shark Tank” will now run in the show’s Sunday night at 10 p.m. ET timeslot beginning Nov. 18, with “The Victoria’s Secret Fashion […]

  • TV News Roundup: TBS' 'The Guest

    TV News Roundup: Jimmy Tatro Trips Hard in 'Guest Book' Clip (Exclusive Video)

    ABC has all but pulled the plug on “The Alec Baldwin Show,” with the broadcaster moving the talk show hosted by the actor to Saturday nights. ABC announced Tuesday that reruns of “Shark Tank” will now run in the show’s Sunday night at 10 p.m. ET timeslot beginning Nov. 18, with “The Victoria’s Secret Fashion […]

  • Adam Stotsky Strictly Business Podcast

    Listen: E!'s Adam Stotsky on Taking Over the People's Choice Awards

    ABC has all but pulled the plug on “The Alec Baldwin Show,” with the broadcaster moving the talk show hosted by the actor to Saturday nights. ABC announced Tuesday that reruns of “Shark Tank” will now run in the show’s Sunday night at 10 p.m. ET timeslot beginning Nov. 18, with “The Victoria’s Secret Fashion […]

  • Swamp Thing

    'Swamp Thing' Casts Andy Bean, Derek Mears in Lead Roles

    ABC has all but pulled the plug on “The Alec Baldwin Show,” with the broadcaster moving the talk show hosted by the actor to Saturday nights. ABC announced Tuesday that reruns of “Shark Tank” will now run in the show’s Sunday night at 10 p.m. ET timeslot beginning Nov. 18, with “The Victoria’s Secret Fashion […]

  • The Purge Review

    'The Purge' Renewed for Season 2 at USA Network

    ABC has all but pulled the plug on “The Alec Baldwin Show,” with the broadcaster moving the talk show hosted by the actor to Saturday nights. ABC announced Tuesday that reruns of “Shark Tank” will now run in the show’s Sunday night at 10 p.m. ET timeslot beginning Nov. 18, with “The Victoria’s Secret Fashion […]

  • Nickelodeon Names Ramsey Naito Head of

    Nickelodeon Names Ramsey Naito Head of Animation

    ABC has all but pulled the plug on “The Alec Baldwin Show,” with the broadcaster moving the talk show hosted by the actor to Saturday nights. ABC announced Tuesday that reruns of “Shark Tank” will now run in the show’s Sunday night at 10 p.m. ET timeslot beginning Nov. 18, with “The Victoria’s Secret Fashion […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad