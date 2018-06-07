You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Actor Alan O’Neill Found Dead at 47

Alan O'Neill
CREDIT: Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shuttersto

Alan O’Neill, who played Hugh on “Sons of Anarchy,” had died, his manager Greg Meyer confirmed to Variety. He was 47.

O’Neill’s body was discovered by his girlfriend in the hallway of their Los Angeles apartment on Wednesday night. According to TMZ, the Irish-born actor reportedly had a history of chronic heart problems and was a heavy smoker, in addition to struggling with a drinking problem.

No foul play is suspected in the actor’s death.

O’Neill is widely known for his role in the sixth and seventh seasons of Kurt Sutter’s hit FX series, but the actor’s career dates back to the 90s. He also played the regular role of Keith McGrath in the drama series “Fair City” — set in the town of Carrigstown — from 2006 to 2012.

Making his acting debut in the 1997 TV movie “Ballyseedy” as Captain Jim Clarke, O’Neill soon followed up with a run on the 2001 mini-series “Rebel Heart.” He also went on to star in the 2002 short “Strangers in the Night” as Tony, the psychotic ex-boyfriend, 2007’s “32A” as Paddy, 2009’s “Moore Street Masala” as Robert, and in the U.K. crime drama “Inspector George Gently” the same year.

O’Neill also appeared on “Undercovers” in 2010 as well as “Shadow Dancer” and short “Invisible,” both in 2012. His most recent credits include the Captain in 2016’s “Urge,” in addition to his announced role as Pepper in the upcoming horror film “Charlie Lives: The Family’s Return.”

  • Alan O'Neill

    'Sons of Anarchy' Actor Alan O'Neill Found Dead at 47

