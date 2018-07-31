Alan Alda Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis

By

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: CBS This Morning

Alan Alda revealed he has Parkinson’s disease on Tuesday’s episode of “CBS This Morning.” The actor said he was diagnosed with the illness three and a half years ago.

“I’ve had a full life since then,” he said. “I’ve acted, I’ve given talks, I help at the Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook. I started this new podcast. And I noticed that — I had been on television a lot in the last couple of weeks talking about the new podcast — and I could see my thumb twitch in some shots and I thought, ‘It’s probably only a matter of time before somebody does a story about this from a sad point of view, but that’s not where I am.'”

Though he didn’t have any symptoms yet, Alda said, he asked for a scan after reading an article that said acting out your dreams could be an early sign of the illness. He noticed a twitch in his thumb months later.

“I want to know if there’s anything I can do, I wanted to do it before things start to show up,” he said. “The things I want folks to know, and this is not to shortchange people who are suffering with really severe symptoms, in the very beginning, to be immobilized by fear and think the worst thing has happened to you, it hasn’t happened to you.”

Alda, known for his roles in “M*A*S*H*,” “The Aviator,” “Tower Heist,” and “The West Wing,” shared that he’s still active. The 82-year-old takes boxing lessons three times a week and plays single tennis matches.

“Each day is different from the next… It’s like a puzzle to be solved. What do I have to adapt to, to carry on a normal life?,” he said. “I was mainly helping my family not be worried. It’s common for us all to go to the worst thought.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • Les Moonves Sexual Harassment Cover Story

    What's in Store for the Future of Leslie Moonves -- and CBS?

    Alan Alda revealed he has Parkinson’s disease on Tuesday’s episode of “CBS This Morning.” The actor said he was diagnosed with the illness three and a half years ago. “I’ve had a full life since then,” he said. “I’ve acted, I’ve given talks, I help at the Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook. […]

  • Banijay Launches New U.K. Production Banner

    Banijay Launches New U.K. Production Banner Little Wonder (EXCLUSIVE)

    Alan Alda revealed he has Parkinson’s disease on Tuesday’s episode of “CBS This Morning.” The actor said he was diagnosed with the illness three and a half years ago. “I’ve had a full life since then,” he said. “I’ve acted, I’ve given talks, I help at the Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook. […]

  • Stephen Colbert

    Stephen Colbert Addresses Leslie Moonves Allegations: 'That's Not Good'

    Alan Alda revealed he has Parkinson’s disease on Tuesday’s episode of “CBS This Morning.” The actor said he was diagnosed with the illness three and a half years ago. “I’ve had a full life since then,” he said. “I’ve acted, I’ve given talks, I help at the Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook. […]

  • 'The Bachelorette' Recap: 5 Takeaways from

    'The Bachelorette' Recap: 5 Takeaways from 'The Men Tell All'

    Alan Alda revealed he has Parkinson’s disease on Tuesday’s episode of “CBS This Morning.” The actor said he was diagnosed with the illness three and a half years ago. “I’ve had a full life since then,” he said. “I’ve acted, I’ve given talks, I help at the Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook. […]

  • 'Outlander' Season 4 Finds Jamie and

    Jamie and Claire Head to North Carolina in 'Outlander' Season 4 Trailer (Watch)

    Alan Alda revealed he has Parkinson’s disease on Tuesday’s episode of “CBS This Morning.” The actor said he was diagnosed with the illness three and a half years ago. “I’ve had a full life since then,” he said. “I’ve acted, I’ve given talks, I help at the Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad