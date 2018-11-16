‘Agents of SHIELD’ Renewed by ABC for Season 7

ABC has renewed “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” for a seventh season.

The move comes just six months after the superhero drama was picked up for a sixth season, which has yet to premiere.

The series stars Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leo Fitz, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Henry Simmons as Agent Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie and Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez.

It was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell, Jeph Loeb, and Jim Chory. The series is produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television.

Not listed by ABC for season 7 is Clark Gregg, who has starred as Agent Phil Colson throughout the series.

ABC is also developing a Marvel project with “Wonder Woman” scribe Allan Heinberg that will focus on female superheroes. That project, which has received a production commitment at the network, has received a production commitment.

