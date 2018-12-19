Advertisers Continue to Cut Ties With Fox News’ Tucker Carlson

Samsung, SodaStream and Pfizer Inc. joined the list of advertisers cutting ties with Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Channel program in the wake of the host’s recent charged comments about immigration, increasing pressure on the 21st Century Fox-owned cable outlet, which has grappled for months with offensive remarks from several of its guests and hosts.

Approximately 19 advertisers of various stripes and spending have requested their commercials not appear in the program, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” in the wake of remarks Carlson made last week suggesting immigration made the United States “dirtier.” Carlson on Monday reiterated his feelings on the matter, noting he would not be threatened by people who wanted to block him from expressing his opinion. “It’s a tactic, a well-worn one. Nobody thinks it’s real. And it won’t work with this show,” he said of an advertiser boycott. “We’re not intimidated. We plan to try to say what’s true until the last day.”

Fox News has backed up its 8 p.m. host, suggesting that progressive groups are behind the advertiser pull-out. “We cannot and will not allow voices like Tucker Carlson to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts from the likes of Moveon.org, Media Matters and Sleeping Giants,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. “Attempts were made last month to bully and terrorize Tucker and his family at their home. He is now once again being threatened via Twitter by far left activist groups with deeply political motives. While we do not advocate boycotts, these same groups never target other broadcasters and operate under a grossly hypocritical double standard given their intolerance to all opposing points of view.”

A spokesperson for the network said advertisers who pulled commercials from Carlson’s show continued to run spots on the network, which had not lost any advertising revenue.

“Don’t let Fox News distract, deflect, or deceive. This isn’t about Media Matters, Sleeping Giants, or activists,” Media Matters for America said in a statement. “No one forced Tucker Carlson’s odious bigotry and fixation on white genocide conspiracy theories. And that’s what advertisers are rejecting. Rightfully so, too.”

The advertiser defections are the latest to hit Fox News, which has in recent months had to wrestle with polarizing remarks made by its three primetime hosts, Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham. Many of the sponsors are placed under scrutiny by progressive activist groups, who use the hosts’ off-putting comments to galvanize support and increase pressure on primetime sponsors. Laura Ingraham has twice come under a microscope this year, once for suggesting detention facilities for children being taken from migrants entering the U.S. illegally were like “summer camps,” and also for remarks she made on social media about one of the survivors of the shooting tragedy in Parkland Florida.

Fox News is walking a tightrope. On the one hand, its primetime hosts bring in the network’s biggest audiences, and these viewers are eager to hear what Carlson, Hannity and Ingraham have to say. And yet, their comments make some portion of sponsors uneasy. IHOP, SmileDirectClub, Ancestry.com, Voya Financial and Pacific Life are among the other advertisers who have requested their commercials not appear in Carlson’s program

More to come…