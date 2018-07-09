Adam Devine Joins Danny McBride’s HBO Televangelist Comedy Pilot (EXCLUSIVE)

Adam Devine is about to get, well, divine.

The actor and comedian has signed on for a lead role in the recently-ordered HBO comedy pilot “The Righteous Gemstones.” He will star opposite previously announced cast members Danny McBride, John Goodman, and Edi Patterson. The series tells the story of a world famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work, all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Devine will play Kelvin Gemstone, the youngest son of Eli (Goodman) and Amy Leigh. Described as “the edgy one,” he’s caught in the middle of the giant personalities that are Jesse (McBride) and Judy Gemstone (Patterson) and has branded himself an outsider to the church, feeling his methods are too hardcore for mainstream religion. Kelvin doesn’t have bigger ambitions for the head seat at the table but focuses his efforts on the eradication of Satan and dark forces from everyday life.

Devine is best known for co-creating and co-starring in the hit Comedy Central series “Workaholics.” On the film side, his roles include appearances in the first two “Pitch Perfect” movies, “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates” opposite Zac Efron, and the Netflix movies “Game Over, Man!” and “When We First Met.” He is repped by WME, Avalon Management, and Morris Yorn.

Related 'Watchmen' Pilot Cast Revealed, Regina King in Lead Role Everything We Know About 'Sharp Objects'

As previously announced, Goodman will play Eli Gemstone, the unyielding patriarch of the Gemstone family. McBride–in addition to writing, directing, and executive producing–will play Jesse Gemstone, the eldest son and “heir to the throne.” He walks in his father’s shadow while simultaneously blazing his own path. Patterson, who co-starred in the HBO comedy series “Vice Principals” opposite McBride, plays Judy. She is not offered the same opportunities within the church as Jesse and Kelvin because she’s a woman. In this capacity, she resents her family for being stuck in the past, and only wants an opportunity to stand on the stage with the rest of them on Sunday mornings.

Jody Hill and David Gordon Green will also executive produce “The Righteous Gemstones” alongside McBride. The pilot order keeps McBride, Hill, and Green in the HBO fold. The trio previously collaborated on the HBO comedy series “Vice Principals,” which also starred McBride and aired for two seasons. They also worked together on “Eastbound & Down,” in which McBride played a down and out pro baseball player. That show aired for four seasons, concluding in 2013.