Ad-Sales Veteran Dean Kaplan is Retiring from CBS

Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Dean Kaplan, a savvy veteran of CBS’ advertising-sales efforts, is stepping down from his role as executive vice president of sales strategy, planning and administration after more than 37 years with the company. He will be replaced by another longtime CBS sales employee, Russ Behrman.

The move was announced Tuesday by Jo Ann Ross, president and chief advertising revenue officer at CBS.

Many ad-sales executives spend their time haggling with big-spending marketers. Kaplan’s job, however, was to monitor pricing and planning of the CBS network’s commercial inventory and develop strategies for selling it –  integral tasks that girds all sales efforts. Kaplan was a senior vice president of sales planning and administration for the network before being promoted in 2015.

Kaplan held numerous positions within the CBS Sales Department including overseeing ad sales for the Olympics in Nagano in 1998 and Lillenhammer in 1994.  Before coming to CBS, he spent seven years planning and buying network television at Foote, Cone and Belding, Young & Rubicam, William Esty and Needham Harper & Steers.

“We will miss him greatly, but know he will take full advantage of this next chapter,” Ross said in a memo to staffers.

Behrman  has been with CBS for more 34 years, and has run the company’s Television Network Sales Planning Group since 1996. He began his career working as an on-air local sports anchor for then-CBS affiliate WTVX-TV, in Fort Pierce, FL.

