Streaming Service Acorn TV Makes International Move with Latin America Launch

Acorn TV has launched in Latin America, the first rollout outside North America for the British programming focused SVOD service. The streamer has launched on Roku devices in 12 countries in Lat-Am including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico.

Programming will be in English with Spanish subtitles and the service will be priced at $4.99 a month. The launch lineup includes popular British series “Doc Martin” and “Line of Duty.” Other shows on the Latin American service are Iain Glen detective show “Jack Taylor,” and BBC period drama “The Great Train Robbery.”

Acorn TV is operated by RLJ Entertainment, which said international expansion is a key goal for this year. “One of our top 2018 priorities is accelerating our expansion of our distribution footprint, and Acorn TV’s launch in Latin America with our partner Roku is another step in this progression,” said RLJE CEO Miguel Penella.

“This advancement in our international expansion underscores our confidence of achieving our target of one million subscribers by early 2019.”

Bernarda Duarte, director of content acquisition at Roku, added: “We are excited to welcome Acorn TV on our platform in Latin America, serving those customers who love to watch great drama and detective series and other great British and international programming.”

Acorn TV has been moving into originals with U.K.-set crime series “London Kills” and “Lonely Boy: The Benny Hill Story,” a recently-greenlit biopic of the eponymous British comedy icon. Its international coproductions include Australian comedy “Sando,” and Irish comedy “Finding Joy.”

In the U.S. Acorn TV has the perennially popular “Midsomer Murders” and its commissions include the second season of Ashley Jensen starrer “Agatha Raisin.” RLJE owns 64% of Agatha Christie Limited and also runs the Urban Movie Channel streaming service.