‘Absentia’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

“Absentia” has been renewed for a second season at Amazon.

The second season is slated to debut on Prime Video in 2019 in the U.S. as well as in select markets globally, including Australia, Austria, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey and the U.K.

Absentia, starring and executive produced by Stana Katic, centers on FBI agent Emily Byrne (Katic). In Season 1, Emily disappeared without a trace and was declared dead after hunting one of Boston’s most notorious serial killers. Six years later, Emily was found in a cabin in the woods, barely alive, and with no memory of the years she was missing. Returning home to learn her husband had remarried and her son was being raised by another woman, she soon found herself implicated in a new series of murders. In Season 2, after tracking down and killing her abductor, Emily struggles for a tenuous new normal with son Flynn and ex-husband Nick. But her obsessive investigation into the questions that haunt her uncovers a serial killer and a spiraling conspiracy that threatens more than just her family.

New cast members joining the show include Matthew Le Nevez and Natasha Little. Le Nevez will portray the character Cal Isaac, a rugged ex-Navy SEAL with a disarmingly upbeat disposition. Cal’s familiar with the demons that chase Emily and proves to be a loyal and sympathetic counterpart to the series heroine. Little will portray the character of Special Agent Julianne Gunnarsen, an accomplished, enigmatic and beautiful FBI profiler with a chilly efficiency who joins the ranks of the Boston FBI Field Office after a deadly terrorist attack rocks the city. Patrick Heusinger returns for season two as Emily’s ex-husband and Special Agent Nick Durand.

The cast also includes Cara Theobold, Neil Jackson, Angel Bonanni, Paul Freeman, and Patrick McAuley. Currently in production in Sofia, Bulgaria, the series was commissioned for Sony Pictures Television’s international networks, is produced by Masha Productions and distributed by Sony Pictures Television.

The series is executive produced and directed by Oded Ruskin, alongside executive producers Julie Glucksman, Katic and Maria Feldman. Directors also include Adam Sanderson and Kasia Adamik. The series was created by Gaia Violo and Matt Cirulnick and is based on a pilot script originally written by Violo.