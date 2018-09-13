‘Absentia’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy Monte Carlo TV Festival

Absentia” has been renewed for a second season at Amazon.

The second season is slated to debut on Prime Video in 2019 in the U.S. as well as in select markets globally, including Australia, Austria, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey and the U.K.

Absentia, starring and executive produced by Stana Katic, centers on FBI agent Emily Byrne (Katic). In Season 1, Emily disappeared without a trace and was declared dead after hunting one of Boston’s most notorious serial killers. Six years later, Emily was found in a cabin in the woods, barely alive, and with no memory of the years she was missing. Returning home to learn her husband had remarried and her son was being raised by another woman, she soon found herself implicated in a new series of murders. In Season 2, after tracking down and killing her abductor, Emily struggles for a tenuous new normal with son Flynn and ex-husband Nick. But her obsessive investigation into the questions that haunt her uncovers a serial killer and a spiraling conspiracy that threatens more than just her family.

New cast members joining the show include Matthew Le Nevez and Natasha Little. Le Nevez will portray the character Cal Isaac, a rugged ex-Navy SEAL with a disarmingly upbeat disposition. Cal’s familiar with the demons that chase Emily and proves to be a loyal and sympathetic counterpart to the series heroine. Little will portray the character of Special Agent Julianne Gunnarsen, an accomplished, enigmatic and beautiful FBI profiler with a chilly efficiency who joins the ranks of the Boston FBI Field Office after a deadly terrorist attack rocks the city. Patrick Heusinger returns for season two as Emily’s ex-husband and Special Agent Nick Durand.

Related

The cast also includes Cara Theobold, Neil Jackson, Angel Bonanni, Paul Freeman, and Patrick McAuley. Currently in production in Sofia, Bulgaria, the series was commissioned for Sony Pictures Television’s international networks, is produced by Masha Productions and distributed by Sony Pictures Television.

The series is executive produced and directed by Oded Ruskin, alongside executive producers Julie Glucksman, Katic and Maria Feldman. Directors also include Adam Sanderson and Kasia Adamik. The series was created by Gaia Violo and Matt Cirulnick and is based on a pilot script originally written by Violo.

 

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More TV

  • 'Absentia' Renewed for Season 2 at

    'Absentia' Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

    “Absentia” has been renewed for a second season at Amazon. The second season is slated to debut on Prime Video in 2019 in the U.S. as well as in select markets globally, including Australia, Austria, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey and the U.K. Absentia, starring and executive produced by Stana Katic, centers […]

  • Amy Robach Wants to Bring News

    Amy Robach Wants to Bring News Aficionados to ABC's '20/20'

    “Absentia” has been renewed for a second season at Amazon. The second season is slated to debut on Prime Video in 2019 in the U.S. as well as in select markets globally, including Australia, Austria, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey and the U.K. Absentia, starring and executive produced by Stana Katic, centers […]

  • Looking For Santa

    Cartoon Forum: Finland's YLE, Ireland's 9 Story, France's Folimage Take Home Awards

    “Absentia” has been renewed for a second season at Amazon. The second season is slated to debut on Prime Video in 2019 in the U.S. as well as in select markets globally, including Australia, Austria, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey and the U.K. Absentia, starring and executive produced by Stana Katic, centers […]

  • Oren Moverman Adapt 'The Good Girl'

    Oren Moverman to Adapt 'The Good Girl' to Series With Grey Matter Productions, Topic Studios

    “Absentia” has been renewed for a second season at Amazon. The second season is slated to debut on Prime Video in 2019 in the U.S. as well as in select markets globally, including Australia, Austria, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey and the U.K. Absentia, starring and executive produced by Stana Katic, centers […]

  • blues-clues-nickelodeon

    'Blue's Clues' Has a New Host and Name

    “Absentia” has been renewed for a second season at Amazon. The second season is slated to debut on Prime Video in 2019 in the U.S. as well as in select markets globally, including Australia, Austria, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey and the U.K. Absentia, starring and executive produced by Stana Katic, centers […]

  • CAA hosts a Pre-Emmy party at

    Emmys 2018: The Ultimate Party Guide

    “Absentia” has been renewed for a second season at Amazon. The second season is slated to debut on Prime Video in 2019 in the U.S. as well as in select markets globally, including Australia, Austria, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey and the U.K. Absentia, starring and executive produced by Stana Katic, centers […]

  • Larry Lamb, Hayley Mills Star in

    Larry Lamb, Hayley Mills Star In New Acorn, BBC Drama ‘Pitching In’

    “Absentia” has been renewed for a second season at Amazon. The second season is slated to debut on Prime Video in 2019 in the U.S. as well as in select markets globally, including Australia, Austria, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey and the U.K. Absentia, starring and executive produced by Stana Katic, centers […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad