You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NBC to Develop Drama Series Based on Character From ‘Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Abe Lincoln Vampire Hunter
CREDIT: Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

NBC is developing a series based on a character from the popular novel “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” Variety has learned.

Titled “The Last American Vampire,” the potential series is described as a supernatural thriller that follows Abby, a young analyst, as she’s recruited into a special division of the FBI that investigates unique and mysterious cases. While working on her first case tracking a string of bizarre murders she discovers her new enigmatic partner also happens to be a 500-year-old vampire.

NBC has given the project a script commitment with a penalty attached. Terry Matalas will write and executive produce. Seth Grahame-Smith, who wrote the original novel, will also executive produce alongside David Katenberg. 20th Century Fox Television will produce along with KatzSmith Productions.

Matalas previously co-created the “12 Monkeys” TV series, which aired for four seasons on Syfy. His other credits include “Nikita,” “Terra Nova,” and “Star Trek: Enterprise.” He is repped by ICM, Anonymous Content, and Sloane Offer Weber Dern.

Should the project move forward, it would mark the latest screen adaptation based on the novel. A film version of “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” was released theatrically in 2012. Grahame-Smith wrote the screenplay for the film.

Grahame-Smith and Katzenberg also produced last year’s hit remake of “IT,” which went on to gross over $700 million worldwide. Both are repped by WME.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More TV

  • DC Comics' 'Secret Six' in Development

    DC Comics' 'Secret Six' in Development as Drama Series at CBS With Production Commitment

    NBC is developing a series based on a character from the popular novel “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” Variety has learned. Titled “The Last American Vampire,” the potential series is described as a supernatural thriller that follows Abby, a young analyst, as she’s recruited into a special division of the FBI that investigates unique and mysterious cases. While […]

  • NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- 2017 NBCUniversal

    TV News Roundup: 'SNL' Releases Teaser for Seth Meyers-Hosted Episode (Watch)

    NBC is developing a series based on a character from the popular novel “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” Variety has learned. Titled “The Last American Vampire,” the potential series is described as a supernatural thriller that follows Abby, a young analyst, as she’s recruited into a special division of the FBI that investigates unique and mysterious cases. While […]

  • Chris Spencer attends the 46th NAACP

    Chris Spencer to Develop Fox Multi-Cam Comedy With LeBron James Producing

    NBC is developing a series based on a character from the popular novel “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” Variety has learned. Titled “The Last American Vampire,” the potential series is described as a supernatural thriller that follows Abby, a young analyst, as she’s recruited into a special division of the FBI that investigates unique and mysterious cases. While […]

  • Blake Lively The Rhythm Section

    Amazon's Jennifer Salke Teases Blake Lively Scripted Series

    NBC is developing a series based on a character from the popular novel “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” Variety has learned. Titled “The Last American Vampire,” the potential series is described as a supernatural thriller that follows Abby, a young analyst, as she’s recruited into a special division of the FBI that investigates unique and mysterious cases. While […]

  • Univision Alum Isaac Lee Acquires Mexico's

    Univision Alum Isaac Lee Acquires Mexico's Redrum, Launches Exile Content (EXCLUSIVE)

    NBC is developing a series based on a character from the popular novel “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” Variety has learned. Titled “The Last American Vampire,” the potential series is described as a supernatural thriller that follows Abby, a young analyst, as she’s recruited into a special division of the FBI that investigates unique and mysterious cases. While […]

  • Stephen Amell on 'Arrow' Season 7

    Stephen Amell on 'Arrow' Season 7 Changes and Advice for Ruby Rose

    NBC is developing a series based on a character from the popular novel “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” Variety has learned. Titled “The Last American Vampire,” the potential series is described as a supernatural thriller that follows Abby, a young analyst, as she’s recruited into a special division of the FBI that investigates unique and mysterious cases. While […]

  • Peter Rice John Nallen

    Fox Will be Ready to Close Disney Deal Jan. 1, Says Peter Rice (EXCLUSIVE)

    NBC is developing a series based on a character from the popular novel “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” Variety has learned. Titled “The Last American Vampire,” the potential series is described as a supernatural thriller that follows Abby, a young analyst, as she’s recruited into a special division of the FBI that investigates unique and mysterious cases. While […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad