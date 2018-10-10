NBC to Develop Drama Series Based on Character From ‘Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter’

NBC is developing a series based on a character from the popular novel “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” Variety has learned.

Titled “The Last American Vampire,” the potential series is described as a supernatural thriller that follows Abby, a young analyst, as she’s recruited into a special division of the FBI that investigates unique and mysterious cases. While working on her first case tracking a string of bizarre murders she discovers her new enigmatic partner also happens to be a 500-year-old vampire.

NBC has given the project a script commitment with a penalty attached. Terry Matalas will write and executive produce. Seth Grahame-Smith, who wrote the original novel, will also executive produce alongside David Katenberg. 20th Century Fox Television will produce along with KatzSmith Productions.

Matalas previously co-created the “12 Monkeys” TV series, which aired for four seasons on Syfy. His other credits include “Nikita,” “Terra Nova,” and “Star Trek: Enterprise.” He is repped by ICM, Anonymous Content, and Sloane Offer Weber Dern.

Should the project move forward, it would mark the latest screen adaptation based on the novel. A film version of “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” was released theatrically in 2012. Grahame-Smith wrote the screenplay for the film.

Grahame-Smith and Katzenberg also produced last year’s hit remake of “IT,” which went on to gross over $700 million worldwide. Both are repped by WME.