ABC Studios Promotes Patrick Maguire to Head Drama Development

Cynthia Littleton

CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC Studios

ABC Studios has promoted Patrick Maguire to oversee drama development.

Maguire succeeds Nne Ebong as the studio’s senior VP of drama development. Ebong exited ABC Studios in August. Maguire worked under Ebong as drama development VP. He’s been in the ABC fold since 2002 when he joined the network in its comedy development department.

“Patrick is an exceptional executive with sharp creative skills and a unique perspective given his broad range of experience at the company,” said ABC Studios president Patrick Moran. “In his 16 years at Disney, he has become known for developing great relationships with our talent and has been instrumental in overseeing and developing some of our most important series.”

Maguire’s recent credits include shepherding three projects that made to ABC with series orders: “For the People,” “Station 19” and “The Rookie.”

Before his segue to drama development in early 2017, Maguire spent six years working in current programming for ABC Studios. He guided such as series as ABC’s “American Crime,” “Designated Survivor,” and “Castle” as well as CBS’ Criminal Minds” and “Code Black.”

ABC Studios is likely to see some transition in the coming months as Disney completes its purchase of 21st Century Fox assets, which include the sizable 20th Century Fox TV studio operation.

