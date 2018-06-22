ABC Pulls ‘The Proposal’ Episode Following Sexual-Assault Allegation

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE PROPOSAL on ABC
CREDIT: ABC

ABC has pulled the second episode of new reality series “The Proposal” after a sexual-assault allegation involving one of the show’s contestants surfaced.

“An allegation has been made against a contestant on next week’s episode of ‘The Proposal,'” ABC and producer Warner Horizon. “While the accusation was not related to the contestant’s appearance on the program, we take it very seriously. ABC and the producers of ‘The Proposal’ are pulling the episode while this matter is under review.”

A Wisconsin woman named Erica Denae Meshke wrote in a Facebook post Thursday that a contestant on the show facilated aided at least one other man in raping her. Meshke initially did not identify the contestant, but later posted a photo of Michael J. Friday.

The allegation was not related to production of the series.

Meshke claimed that Friday arranged to meet her in the “lobby/entertainment room” of an apartment complex. “When I arrived, it was just him and two other 50ish year-old men whom he referred to as his ‘friends’,” Meshke wrote. “They poured me a drink, and then I was left alone with the two older men. The original guy never came back, despite me calling and texting. I was told by his friends that he would be back soon. So while I waited, I accepted another drink, which I know now was spiked. I was taken to an apartment upstairs by one of the older men, and the things I endured for the next 5 hours were unspeakable.”

Meshke has not commented publicly on the accusation.”The Proposal,” a dating reality program from Warner Horizon, premiered Monday on ABC.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More TV

  • One Day At A Time, Vida

    How 'Vida' and 'One Day at a Time' Make the Political Personal (Column)

    ABC has pulled the second episode of new reality series “The Proposal” after a sexual-assault allegation involving one of the show’s contestants surfaced. “An allegation has been made against a contestant on next week’s episode of ‘The Proposal,’” ABC and producer Warner Horizon. “While the accusation was not related to the contestant’s appearance on the […]

  • Dan Fogelman, Debra Birnbaum and Mandy

    Remote Controlled: 'This Is Us' Creator and Star Mandy Moore Tease 'Exciting' Season 3

    ABC has pulled the second episode of new reality series “The Proposal” after a sexual-assault allegation involving one of the show’s contestants surfaced. “An allegation has been made against a contestant on next week’s episode of ‘The Proposal,’” ABC and producer Warner Horizon. “While the accusation was not related to the contestant’s appearance on the […]

  • THE PROPOSAL on ABC

    ABC Pulls 'The Proposal' Episode Following Sexual-Assault Allegation

    ABC has pulled the second episode of new reality series “The Proposal” after a sexual-assault allegation involving one of the show’s contestants surfaced. “An allegation has been made against a contestant on next week’s episode of ‘The Proposal,’” ABC and producer Warner Horizon. “While the accusation was not related to the contestant’s appearance on the […]

  • Laura Dern, Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pacts

    Laura Dern, Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Inks First-Look With Platform One Media

    ABC has pulled the second episode of new reality series “The Proposal” after a sexual-assault allegation involving one of the show’s contestants surfaced. “An allegation has been made against a contestant on next week’s episode of ‘The Proposal,’” ABC and producer Warner Horizon. “While the accusation was not related to the contestant’s appearance on the […]

  • TIMELESS -- "The General" Episode 209

    ‘Timeless’ Canceled (Again) by NBC

    ABC has pulled the second episode of new reality series “The Proposal” after a sexual-assault allegation involving one of the show’s contestants surfaced. “An allegation has been made against a contestant on next week’s episode of ‘The Proposal,’” ABC and producer Warner Horizon. “While the accusation was not related to the contestant’s appearance on the […]

  • Conecta Fiction: ’Skam’ Initiates International Rollout

    Conecta Fiction: 'Skam' Initiates International Rollout

    ABC has pulled the second episode of new reality series “The Proposal” after a sexual-assault allegation involving one of the show’s contestants surfaced. “An allegation has been made against a contestant on next week’s episode of ‘The Proposal,’” ABC and producer Warner Horizon. “While the accusation was not related to the contestant’s appearance on the […]

  • vice_logo

    New Staff Shakeup as Vice Restructures Its U.K./EMEA Studios, TV Operations (EXCLUSIVE)

    ABC has pulled the second episode of new reality series “The Proposal” after a sexual-assault allegation involving one of the show’s contestants surfaced. “An allegation has been made against a contestant on next week’s episode of ‘The Proposal,’” ABC and producer Warner Horizon. “While the accusation was not related to the contestant’s appearance on the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad