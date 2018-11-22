×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ABC Passes on ‘The Middle’ Spinoff Starring Eden Sher

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE MIDDLE - "A Heck of a Ride: Part One/A Heck of a Ride: Part Two" - After nine hilarious and heartfelt seasons, a Heck leaves the nest as the family takes a road trip to Denver, where Axl will start his new job - and new life away from home, on the one-hour series finale of "The Middle," TUESDAY, MAY 22 (8:30-9:30 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Michael Ansell)EDEN SHER
CREDIT: ABC

ABC has passed on moving forward with the proposed spinoff of family comedy “The Middle” revolving around Eden Sher’s Sue Heck character.

ABC had been developing “Sue in the City” as a potential followup to Warner Bros. TV’s “The Middle,” which wrapped its nine-season run earlier this year. The spinoff was penned by “Middle” creators DeAnne Heline and Eileen Heisler.

ABC confirmed the decision Wednesday afternoon.

The decision comes as ABC and other networks are poised to make a slew of development decisions for the 2019-20 development cycle. ABC is in the midst of an executive transition as entertainment president Channing Dungey has stepped down and will be succeeded by Karey Burke, formerly a top programming executive at Freeform and NBC.

Sher’s character was a fan-favorite. “Sue in the City” was set to follow her adventures as a young adult after leaving her small fictional town of Orson, Ind., where “Middle” was set, for a new life in Chicago.

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More TV

  • THE MIDDLE - "A Heck of

    ABC Passes on 'The Middle' Spinoff Starring Eden Sher

    ABC has passed on moving forward with the proposed spinoff of family comedy “The Middle” revolving around Eden Sher’s Sue Heck character. ABC had been developing “Sue in the City” as a potential followup to Warner Bros. TV’s “The Middle,” which wrapped its nine-season run earlier this year. The spinoff was penned by “Middle” creators […]

  • Take Two Canceled

    ABC Cancels Rachel Bilson's 'Take Two' After One Season

    ABC has passed on moving forward with the proposed spinoff of family comedy “The Middle” revolving around Eden Sher’s Sue Heck character. ABC had been developing “Sue in the City” as a potential followup to Warner Bros. TV’s “The Middle,” which wrapped its nine-season run earlier this year. The spinoff was penned by “Middle” creators […]

  • ESPN Offices

    ESPN Loses 2 Million Subscribers in Fiscal 2018

    ABC has passed on moving forward with the proposed spinoff of family comedy “The Middle” revolving around Eden Sher’s Sue Heck character. ABC had been developing “Sue in the City” as a potential followup to Warner Bros. TV’s “The Middle,” which wrapped its nine-season run earlier this year. The spinoff was penned by “Middle” creators […]

  • CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

    Satanic Temple Settles 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Lawsuit Against Netflix

    ABC has passed on moving forward with the proposed spinoff of family comedy “The Middle” revolving around Eden Sher’s Sue Heck character. ABC had been developing “Sue in the City” as a potential followup to Warner Bros. TV’s “The Middle,” which wrapped its nine-season run earlier this year. The spinoff was penned by “Middle” creators […]

  • Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande Blasts Piers Morgan Over Nudity Comments

    ABC has passed on moving forward with the proposed spinoff of family comedy “The Middle” revolving around Eden Sher’s Sue Heck character. ABC had been developing “Sue in the City” as a potential followup to Warner Bros. TV’s “The Middle,” which wrapped its nine-season run earlier this year. The spinoff was penned by “Middle” creators […]

  • Samin Nosrat in Salt Fat Acid

    The Simple, Revolutionary Joys of 'Salt Fat Acid Heat' (Column)

    ABC has passed on moving forward with the proposed spinoff of family comedy “The Middle” revolving around Eden Sher’s Sue Heck character. ABC had been developing “Sue in the City” as a potential followup to Warner Bros. TV’s “The Middle,” which wrapped its nine-season run earlier this year. The spinoff was penned by “Middle” creators […]

  • Wayne Maunder dead

    Wayne Maunder, 1960s Western Star, Dies at 80

    ABC has passed on moving forward with the proposed spinoff of family comedy “The Middle” revolving around Eden Sher’s Sue Heck character. ABC had been developing “Sue in the City” as a potential followup to Warner Bros. TV’s “The Middle,” which wrapped its nine-season run earlier this year. The spinoff was penned by “Middle” creators […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad