ABC O&Os Pick Up Tamron Hall Syndicated Talk Show for Fall 2019

Tamron Hall
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Tamron Hall’s new syndicated daytime talk show has been cleared on the ABC Owned Television Stations Group for a fall 2019 launch.

“I’m thrilled to partner with the ABC Owned Television Stations Group to bring our show – which will aim to showcase real joy and laughter, as well as inspiration in the face of adversity – to audiences across the country,” said Hall.  “Having grown up professionally as a local news reporter and anchor, I know that it’s vital to tell stories that reflect local communities. I couldn’t be more humbled to return to daytime television backed by such a phenomenal team at an iconic company. The best daytime TV is the kind where you listen before you talk, and with my partners at Disney|ABC, that’s what we’ll deliver next fall!”

Last month, it was announced that Hall was working to create and develop a daytime talk show for the syndication marketplace that she would host.

“We’re excited to bring Tamron Hall to our ABC Owned Stations next fall and are confident she’ll be a unique and welcome voice in daytime,” said Wendy McMahon, president of ABC Owned Television Stations Group. “Tamron is refreshingly authentic and approachable. She genuinely cares about people, their struggles and their triumphs. We know she’ll connect with our audiences in a personal and positive way.”

The ABC Owned Television Stations Group includes WABC-TV in New York; KABC-TV in Los Angeles; WLS-TV in Chicago; WPVI-TV in Philadelphia; KGO-TV in San Francisco; KTRK-TV in Houston; WTVD-TV in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; and KFSN-TV in Fresno, California. The eight stations represent 23% of the country’s television households and will serve as the show’s launch group.

