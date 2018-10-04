ABC News Snares Interview With First Lady Melania Trump

First LadyMelania Trump will give an exclusive sit-down interview to Tom Llamas, the weekend anchor of ABC News’ “World News Tonight” and the news unit’ chief national affairs correspondent.

Llamas traveled with Mrs. Trump to Africa, where she is taking her first solo foreign trip ever as First Lady.

The interview will be part of a special edition of “20/20” titled “Being Melania – The First Lady,which will air Friday, October 12 at 10 p.m. eastern on ABC. Excerpts of the interview will air across ABC News including on “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Nightline,” ABC News Live, ABCNews.com, ABC News Radio, ABC NewsOne, “On Location” on Facebook Watch and on ABC News mobile and OTT apps and social platforms.

President Donald Trump granted an interview to ABC News’ chief anchor, George Stephanopoulos, in June.