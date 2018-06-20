You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ABC News Apologizes for Incorrect Paul Manafort Graphic

By

Tara's Most Recent Stories

View All
ABC News Paul Manafort
CREDIT: Twitter screenshot

ABC News has issued an apology after posting an incorrect graphic stating that Trump’s former campaign chief Paul Manafort had pleaded “guilty to 5 charges of manslaughter.”

The erroneous lower-third graphic appeared for approximately seven seconds during a special report on Wednesday on Donald Trump’s plan to sign an executive order to end his family separation policy.

Trump said “we want to solve this immigration problem that’s been going on for 40 years, more — it’s been going on forever” in light of outcry about his zero-tolerance policy at the border. During ABC News’ coverage of the announcement, the chyron at the bottom of the screen initially read: “President Trump: ‘I’ll be signing something’ to address family separation crisis.”

However, the caption quickly changed mistakenly to “Manafort pleads guilty to 5 charges of manslaughter.” The updated chyron was quickly taken down since the statement was obviously incorrect. The banner soon returned to the previous headline about Trump’s actions regarding the border policy.

ABC News took to Twitter to apologize for misreporting the news about Manafort. “We regret and apologize for the false lower third graphic that aired during our special report. We are investigating how incorrect information was in our system and how and why it was allowed to air.”

The statement continued: “We apologize to our viewers and to Mr. Manafort. There simply is no excuse for this sort of mistake.”

Trump dismissed the apology, claiming the incident was an example of fake news.

“Look what Fake ABC News put out. I guess they had it prepared from the 13 Angry Democrats leading the Witch Hunt! #StopTheBias,” he tweeted.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More TV

  • ABC News Paul Manafort

    ABC News Apologizes for Incorrect Paul Manafort Graphic

    ABC News has issued an apology after posting an incorrect graphic stating that Trump’s former campaign chief Paul Manafort had pleaded “guilty to 5 charges of manslaughter.” The erroneous lower-third graphic appeared for approximately seven seconds during a special report on Wednesday on Donald Trump’s plan to sign an executive order to end his family separation policy. Trump said […]

  • AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions 1"

    TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Tops Tuesday

    ABC News has issued an apology after posting an incorrect graphic stating that Trump’s former campaign chief Paul Manafort had pleaded “guilty to 5 charges of manslaughter.” The erroneous lower-third graphic appeared for approximately seven seconds during a special report on Wednesday on Donald Trump’s plan to sign an executive order to end his family separation policy. Trump said […]

  • Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

    'Game of Thrones' Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on Series Finale, Controversial Storylines

    ABC News has issued an apology after posting an incorrect graphic stating that Trump’s former campaign chief Paul Manafort had pleaded “guilty to 5 charges of manslaughter.” The erroneous lower-third graphic appeared for approximately seven seconds during a special report on Wednesday on Donald Trump’s plan to sign an executive order to end his family separation policy. Trump said […]

  • Rachel Maddow

    Rachel Maddow Breaks Down on Air Reading Report of 'Tender Age' Shelters for Immigrant Children

    ABC News has issued an apology after posting an incorrect graphic stating that Trump’s former campaign chief Paul Manafort had pleaded “guilty to 5 charges of manslaughter.” The erroneous lower-third graphic appeared for approximately seven seconds during a special report on Wednesday on Donald Trump’s plan to sign an executive order to end his family separation policy. Trump said […]

  • MGM Acquires 'Live P.D.' Producer Big

    MGM Acquires 'Live PD' Producer Big Fish Entertainment

    ABC News has issued an apology after posting an incorrect graphic stating that Trump’s former campaign chief Paul Manafort had pleaded “guilty to 5 charges of manslaughter.” The erroneous lower-third graphic appeared for approximately seven seconds during a special report on Wednesday on Donald Trump’s plan to sign an executive order to end his family separation policy. Trump said […]

  • Anthony Bourdain

    The Best Docu-Series to Stream This Summer

    ABC News has issued an apology after posting an incorrect graphic stating that Trump’s former campaign chief Paul Manafort had pleaded “guilty to 5 charges of manslaughter.” The erroneous lower-third graphic appeared for approximately seven seconds during a special report on Wednesday on Donald Trump’s plan to sign an executive order to end his family separation policy. Trump said […]

  • amazon-studios

    'Game of Thrones' Vet Vince Gerardis Signs Amazon Deal

    ABC News has issued an apology after posting an incorrect graphic stating that Trump’s former campaign chief Paul Manafort had pleaded “guilty to 5 charges of manslaughter.” The erroneous lower-third graphic appeared for approximately seven seconds during a special report on Wednesday on Donald Trump’s plan to sign an executive order to end his family separation policy. Trump said […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad