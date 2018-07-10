TV Ratings: ABC Tops Monday With Trump Supreme Court Pick Cutting Into Primetime

ABC won in the Monday overnight ratings yet again, but President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination at 9 p.m. will mean that the numbers for that time period and later will be subject to significant revision later today.

“The Bachelorette” is currently at a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers. “The Proposal” is at a 0.8 and 3.8 million viewers.

On NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” is averaging a 0.9 and 4.9 million viewers. “Dateline NBC” is at a 0.7 and 3.8 million.

CBS aired repeats until 10, where “Salvation” drew a 0.3 and 2.6 million viewers.

On Fox, “So You Think You Can Dance?” drew a 0.7 and 2.7 million viewers.

For The CW, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” drew a 0.3 and 1.3 million, while “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” drew a 0.3 and 1.2 million.

ABC is currently at a 1.2 and 5 million viewers. NBC is second with a 0.9 and 4.5 million viewers. Fox is third in the demo with a 0.6 but fourth in viewers with 2.1 million. CBS is fourth in the demo with a 0.4 but third in viewers with 3.2 million viewers. The CW is at a 0.3 and 1.2 million.