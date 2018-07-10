TV Ratings: ABC Tops Monday With Trump Supreme Court Pick Cutting Into Primetime

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Donald Trump
CREDIT: MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

ABC won in the Monday overnight ratings yet again, but President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination at 9 p.m. will mean that the numbers for that time period and later will be subject to significant revision later today.

The Bachelorette” is currently at a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers. “The Proposal” is at a 0.8 and 3.8 million viewers.

On NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” is averaging a 0.9 and 4.9 million viewers. “Dateline NBC” is at a 0.7 and 3.8 million.

CBS aired repeats until 10, where “Salvation” drew a 0.3 and 2.6 million viewers.

On Fox, “So You Think You Can Dance?” drew a 0.7 and 2.7 million viewers.

For The CW, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” drew a 0.3 and 1.3 million, while “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” drew a 0.3 and 1.2 million.

ABC is currently at a 1.2 and 5 million viewers. NBC is second with a 0.9 and 4.5 million viewers. Fox is third in the demo with a 0.6 but fourth in viewers with 2.1 million. CBS is fourth in the demo with a 0.4 but third in viewers with 3.2 million viewers. The CW is at a 0.3 and 1.2 million.

More TV

  • James Hawes to Direct 'Snowpiercer' Pilot

    James Hawes to Direct 'Snowpiercer' Pilot Reshoots for TNT (EXCLUSIVE)

    ABC won in the Monday overnight ratings yet again, but President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination at 9 p.m. will mean that the numbers for that time period and later will be subject to significant revision later today. “The Bachelorette” is currently at a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers. “The Proposal” is […]

  • RuPaul

    RuPaul to Test New Daytime Talk Show For Telepictures (EXCLUSIVE)

    ABC won in the Monday overnight ratings yet again, but President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination at 9 p.m. will mean that the numbers for that time period and later will be subject to significant revision later today. “The Bachelorette” is currently at a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers. “The Proposal” is […]

  • Terence Gray Strictly Business Podcast

    Listen: How YouTube and Indie Spirit Launched New York Television Festival

    ABC won in the Monday overnight ratings yet again, but President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination at 9 p.m. will mean that the numbers for that time period and later will be subject to significant revision later today. “The Bachelorette” is currently at a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers. “The Proposal” is […]

  • Donald Trump

    TV Ratings: ABC Tops Monday With Trump Supreme Court Pick Cutting Into Primetime

    ABC won in the Monday overnight ratings yet again, but President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination at 9 p.m. will mean that the numbers for that time period and later will be subject to significant revision later today. “The Bachelorette” is currently at a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers. “The Proposal” is […]

  • Chris D'Elia-Nicole Byer

    Netflix Sets Global Stand Up Comedy Event Series Featuring Chris D'Elia, Nicole Byer

    ABC won in the Monday overnight ratings yet again, but President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination at 9 p.m. will mean that the numbers for that time period and later will be subject to significant revision later today. “The Bachelorette” is currently at a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers. “The Proposal” is […]

  • Stuart Ford's AGC Studios Recruits Lourdes

    Univision Alum Lourdes Diaz Becomes First Major TV Hire at Stuart Ford's AGC Studios

    ABC won in the Monday overnight ratings yet again, but President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination at 9 p.m. will mean that the numbers for that time period and later will be subject to significant revision later today. “The Bachelorette” is currently at a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers. “The Proposal” is […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad