ABC Orders Endemol Shine's 'Family Food Fight' With Ayesha Curry

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ayesha Curry ESPY Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jul 2017
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

ABC has given a greenlight to cooking-competition series “Family Food Fight” from Endemol Shine North America. Based on the Australian format of the same name, the show will pit eight families from across the United States against each other in a battle to determine which is the country’s top food family. Restaurateur and cookbook author Ayesha Curry will serve as host of the show.

Putting regional cooking on display, “Family Food Fight” will see competing families vie for a grand prize of $100,000. No premiere date has yet been set.

Curry had previously served as co-host of ABC’s “The Great American Baking Show,” which was abruptly canceled by ABC last year after abuse allegations against judge Johnny Iuzzini surfaced. A former actress and the wife of Golden State Warriors basketball star Stephen Curry, she also previously hosted the show “Ayesha’s Homemade” for The Food Network.

Produced by Endemol Shine North America, “Family Food Fight” was created by Endemol Shine Australia with Nine in Australia. The original series on which the U.S. version is based was recently renewed for a second season. Curry, Robert Flutie and Shab Azma serve as executive producers through Yardie Girl Productions; DJ Nurre, Georgie Hurford-Jones and Faye Stapleton also serve as executive producers for Endemol Shine North America.

