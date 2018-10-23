ABC Orders Additional Scripts for Four Shows, Including ‘A Million Little Things,’ ‘The Rookie’

ABC has ordered three additional scripts for four of its fall shows.

Freshman dramas “A Million Little Things” and “The Rookie,” along with freshman comedy “The Kids Are Alright” and sophomore comedy “Splitting Up Together” have all received orders for more scripts for this season.

In Live+Same Day viewing, “The Kids Are Alright” is thus far the highest-rated, though it has only aired one episode. The series premiere averaged a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.5 million viewers, airing immediately after “The Conners” last week. “The Rookie” has also only aired one episode so far, averaging a 1.0 and 5.4 million viewers. “A Million Little Things,” which ABC pushed as its biggest drama launch of the fall, has thus far averaged just a 0.9 and 4 million viewers after four episodes. “Splitting Up Together” is currently down over 20% in both measures from its first season with a 0.9 and 3.3 million viewers an episode.

Last week, ABC gave out full season orders for the second season of “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff “Station 19” as well as freshman comedy “Single Parents.” Elsewhere on broadcast, NBC has given full season pick ups to the medical drama “New Amsterdam” and the mystery thriller “Manifest.” CBS has ordered full seasons of “FBI,” “God Friended Me,” “The Neighborhood,” and “Magnum P.I.”