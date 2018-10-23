You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ABC Orders Additional Scripts for Four Shows, Including ‘A Million Little Things,’ ‘The Rookie’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
A MILLION LITTLE THINGS - "Pilot" - They say friendship isnÕt one big thing, itÕs a million little things; and thatÕs true for a group of friends from Boston who bond under unexpected circumstances in the premiere episode of "A Million Little Things," airing WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Jack Rowand)DAVID GIUNTOLI, JAMES RODAY, ROMANY MALCO JR
CREDIT: ABC

ABC has ordered three additional scripts for four of its fall shows.

Freshman dramas “A Million Little Things” and “The Rookie,” along with freshman comedy “The Kids Are Alright” and sophomore comedy “Splitting Up Together” have all received orders for more scripts for this season.

In Live+Same Day viewing, “The Kids Are Alright” is thus far the highest-rated, though it has only aired one episode. The series premiere averaged a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.5 million viewers, airing immediately after “The Conners” last week. “The Rookie” has also only aired one episode so far, averaging a 1.0 and 5.4 million viewers. “A Million Little Things,” which ABC pushed as its biggest drama launch of the fall, has thus far averaged just a 0.9 and 4 million viewers after four episodes. “Splitting Up Together” is currently down over 20% in both measures from its first season with a 0.9 and 3.3 million viewers an episode.

Last week, ABC gave out full season orders for the second season of “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff “Station 19” as well as freshman comedy “Single Parents.” Elsewhere on broadcast, NBC has given full season pick ups to the medical drama “New Amsterdam” and the mystery thriller “Manifest.” CBS has ordered full seasons of “FBI,” “God Friended Me,” “The Neighborhood,” and “Magnum P.I.”

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More TV

  • Homecoming

    TV News Roundup: Amazon Releases New Trailer for Julia Roberts' 'Homecoming' (Watch)

    ABC has ordered three additional scripts for four of its fall shows. Freshman dramas “A Million Little Things” and “The Rookie,” along with freshman comedy “The Kids Are Alright” and sophomore comedy “Splitting Up Together” have all received orders for more scripts for this season. In Live+Same Day viewing, “The Kids Are Alright” is thus […]

  • DONNA GIGLIOTTI GLENN WEISS

    Oscars: Donna Gigliotti, Glenn Weiss to Produce Telecast

    ABC has ordered three additional scripts for four of its fall shows. Freshman dramas “A Million Little Things” and “The Rookie,” along with freshman comedy “The Kids Are Alright” and sophomore comedy “Splitting Up Together” have all received orders for more scripts for this season. In Live+Same Day viewing, “The Kids Are Alright” is thus […]

  • Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta

    Freeform's 'Party of Five' Reboot Casts Its Leads

    ABC has ordered three additional scripts for four of its fall shows. Freshman dramas “A Million Little Things” and “The Rookie,” along with freshman comedy “The Kids Are Alright” and sophomore comedy “Splitting Up Together” have all received orders for more scripts for this season. In Live+Same Day viewing, “The Kids Are Alright” is thus […]

  • Gloria Calderon-Kellett Sets Second CBS Comedy

    Gloria Calderon Kellett Sets Second CBS Comedy Development Project This Season (EXCLUSIVE)

    ABC has ordered three additional scripts for four of its fall shows. Freshman dramas “A Million Little Things” and “The Rookie,” along with freshman comedy “The Kids Are Alright” and sophomore comedy “Splitting Up Together” have all received orders for more scripts for this season. In Live+Same Day viewing, “The Kids Are Alright” is thus […]

  • Amazon Studios Names Chris Castallo Head

    Amazon Studios Names Chris Castallo Head of Unscripted TV

    ABC has ordered three additional scripts for four of its fall shows. Freshman dramas “A Million Little Things” and “The Rookie,” along with freshman comedy “The Kids Are Alright” and sophomore comedy “Splitting Up Together” have all received orders for more scripts for this season. In Live+Same Day viewing, “The Kids Are Alright” is thus […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad