ABC Expects Primetime Volume Gains in TV’s Upfront Market

Advertisers are putting new emphasis on ABC.

The Walt Disney owned network captured a larger amount of ad commitments for its primetime schedule than it did last year, a signal of Madison Avenue interest in programs like “American Idol,” “The Good Doctor” and “black-ish.” The volume surge at ABC comes despite the network’s loss of “Roseanne,” the once-celebrated reboot of the Roseanne Barr sitcom that had to be scrapped after its star posted controversial and racist tweets. ABC is replacing the program with “The Conners,” a sitcom that includes the other characters in the show, but not Barr’s.

ABC expects the volume of advance ad commitments placed for its primetime schedule to increase between 6% and 8%, according to a person familiar with the matter. Those figures suggest that ABC secured between $1.86 billion and $2.22 billion, according to Variety estimates. In 2017, ABC notched volume gains of between 3% and 5%, resulting in commitments of between $1.75 billion and $2.06 billion. During the “upfront,” U.S. TV networks try to sell the bulk of their ad inventory for the coming TV season.

The results come after CBS and Fox are believed to have mustered moderate gains in primetime volume, and suggest that advertisers continue to rely on TV despite the rise of a host of attractive video alternatives, including streaming video and mobile devices.

ABC pressed for increases in the rate of reaching 1,000 viewers, an integral measure in these annual talks between TV networks and Madison Avenue. ABC sought CPM increase of between 10% and 11%, according to media buyers and others familiar with upfront talks, compared with the 8% to 9% it sought in 2017.

