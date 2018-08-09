Abby Huntsman Expected to Join ‘The View’ at ABC

They’re getting it right at “The View.”

Abby Huntsman, who has worked at Fox News Channel as a general assignment reporter and co-host of the weekend edition of “Fox & Friends,” is expected to join the ABC daytime talk show, according to a person familiar with the situation. Huntsman, who is the daughter of Jon Huntsman, the U.S. Ambassador to Russia, would bolster the ranks of young Republicans around “The View’s” table, joining Meghan McCain.

ABC declined to make executives available for comment. Huntsman is expected to work her last stint on “Fox & Friends Weekend” this Saturday and Sunday, Fox News said in a statement.

Huntsman joins “The View” after several news outlets have sought to burnish their Republican credentials with Donald Trump in the White House and Republicans ascendant in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. MSNBC has found success with Nicolle Wallace, a former official in the George W. Bush White House, in the early afternoons. CNN is moving S.E. Cupp, a right-of-center host and anchor, to its Saturday lineup after launching a show with her on CNN.

The roster of “The View,” as is often the case, has been in flux. Sara Haines left the program to co-anchor an extension of “Good Morning America” called “GMA Day” on ABC in September. Paula Faris left the program to focus more on reporting.

Huntsman previously worked on MSNBC’s “The Cycle,” which featured hosts including Ari Melber and Krystal Ball who held a range of political opinions. Her father also served as U.S. Ambassador to China under President Obama.

Huntsman’s move was previously reported by Mediaite