‘Broad City’ Star Abbi Jacobson Gets Candid in New Book

Abbi Jacobson may best be known as a comedian, but the “Broad City” star isn’t shying away from tackling some tough topics in her new book, “I Might Regret This: Essays, Drawings, Vulnerabilities, and Other Stuff.”

Released this week from Grand Central Publishing, the book was inspired by a solo road trip the actress took across the country last summer, and details her search for a sense of stability, from dealing with the repercussions of a bad breakup, to sorting through personal anxieties about status and success.

The stories — and lessons learned — are told through essays, anecdotes, and casual observations in the 320-page book, which is peppered with illustrations drawn by Jacobson herself. The actress wrote the book in between writing for Season 5 of “Broad City.” Grand Central calls it a “collection about love, loss, work, comedy, and figuring out who you really are when you thought you already knew.”

Jacobson documented portions of her road trip on social media last year, and says she kept a journal along the way, though her notes and entries served only as a starting point for the book. In addition to dishing on “Broad City” (the actress says she was “devastated” when FX passed on the show before it got picked up by Comedy Central), Jacobson also gives readers an intimate glimpse into her personal life.

A particularly poignant chapter, titled “Heartbreak City,” sees the 34-year-old Jacobson, who came out as bisexual in an interview earlier this year, write about falling in love with a woman. Not only was it her first time dating someone of the same gender, it was, as she reveals, also the first time she had ever been in love. Up until then, Jacobson says, the “balance between work and personal satisfaction was so uneven.”

But when the relationship ended, Jacobson had to learn to deal with the very real (and real-world) ramifications, unlike the romantic comedies she had grown up watching. “It’s the most terrifying thing in the world for the person you love to suddenly stop, to disappear, and not want to be in your life anymore,” she writes. “What do you do with that?”

In addition to her personal anecdotes, the book includes tips for road trip snacks, places to visit, and musings about the podcasts and albums she listened to along the way.

Jacobson first teased the book back in April, writing on Instagram that she felt “completely calm and collected about it.” She’s currently back on the road, this time on a book tour promoting the new release.

“I Might Regret This: Essays, Drawings, Vulnerabilities, and Other Stuff” is out now and available on hardcover, paperback and Kindle on Amazon.com. You can also download and listen to it for free on audiobook with a 30-day free trial to Amazon Audible.

This is Jacobson’s fourth book project. She previously released two coloring books, as well as a book of illustrations about things that people carry.

