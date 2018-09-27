You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: 'A Million Little Things' Gets Slow Start on ABC

A MILLION LITTLE THINGS - "Pilot" - They say friendship isnÕt one big thing, itÕs a million little things; and thatÕs true for a group of friends from Boston who bond under unexpected circumstances in the premiere episode of "A Million Little Things," airing WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Jack Rowand)DAVID GIUNTOLI, JAMES RODAY, ROMANY MALCO JR
CREDIT: ABC

The series premiere of “A Million Little Things” on ABC failed to generate much heat in the Wednesday overnight ratings.

Airing at 10 p.m., “A Million Little Things” averaged a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.1 million viewers. By comparison, the Season 2 premiere of “Designated Survivor” last September also drew a 1.1 rating but 5.5 million viewers in the same time slot. “Designated Survivor” was also down significantly from its series premiere the previous year.

ABC’s other series premiere of the night–the single-cam comedy “Single Parents”–drew a 1.3 rating and 4.9 million viewers. The show retained most of the lead-in it got from the season premiere of “Modern Family,” which was down a little over 20% in both measures from last season with a 1.6 and 5.4 million viewers.

Earlier on ABC, both the season premiere of “The Goldbergs” (1.4, 5.1 million) and “American Housewife” (1.2, 4.4 million) saw declines similar to those experienced by “Modern Family.”

The season premiere of “Empire” on Fox was the top-rated show of the night with a 1.9 and 6.1 million viewers, though it was also down approximately 21% in the key demo and 14% in total viewers from last season. The season premiere of “Star” saw smaller declines, dropping approximately 15% in the demo and 12% in viewers with a 1.5 and 4.7 million viewers.

More to come…

