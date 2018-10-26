You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘A Million Little Things’ Picked Up for Full Season at ABC, ‘The Conners’ Gets One More Episode

ABC has ordered more of both “A Million Little Things” and “The Conners,” Variety has learned.

A Million Little Things” has been given an order for four more episodes, bringing its first season total to 17. The freshman drama stars David Giuntoli, Ron Livingston, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, Grace Park, James Roday, Stephanie Szostak, Lizzy Greene, and Tristan Byon. It focuses on a group of friends who reevaluate their lives after one of them commits suicide.

DJ Nash is the creator and executive producer. Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, and James Griffiths also executive produce. “A Million Little Things” is produced by ABC Studios and Kapital Entertainment.

Season to date, the series is averaging a 2.0 rating and 8 million viewers an episode in Live+7 viewing.

On Monday, ABC ordered additional scripts for the series, along with fellow freshman drama “The Rookie,” freshman comedy “The Kids Are Alright,” and sophomore comedy “Splitting Up Together.”

The Conners,” meanwhile, has been picked up for one more episode this season, bringing its total count to 11. The show was previously known as “Roseanne” before series creator Roseanne Barr was fired from the show after tweeting a controversial statement about a former Obama administration aide.

The series debuted last week to a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.6 million viewers, growing to a 3.0 and 12.9 million in the Live+3 ratings.

“The Conners” stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Maya Lynne Robinson. Tom Werner executive produces along with Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Helford is also the showrunner. The series is produced by Werner Entertainment.

ABC previously gave full season orders to sophomore drama “Station 19” and freshman comedy “Single Parents.”

