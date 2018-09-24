You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘9-1-1’ Season 2 Premiere Hits Highs Thanks to Football Lead-In

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
9-1-1: L-R: Aisha Hinds, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark and Kenneth Choi in the "Under Pressure" Season Premiere, Pt. 1 episode of 9-1-1 airing Sunday, Sept. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2018 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Michael Becker/FOX.
CREDIT: Fox

The Season 2 premiere of “9-1-1” on Fox is currently at a series high in the key ratings measures, though that is due in part to NFL coverage pumping up Sunday’s numbers.

As it currently stands, “9-1-1” is at a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.5 million viewers. That is up 22% in the key demo and 25% in total viewers compared to the series premiere back in January, which drew a 1.8 and 6.8 million viewers.

Elsewhere on broadcast, “Sunday Night Football” on NBC is currently at a 6.3 and 17.3 million viewers.

“Big Brother” (1.3, 5.5 million) was down from last Sunday’s episode on CBS.

“Celebrity Family Feud” (0.6, 4.1 million) was down on ABC, while a new episode of “The $100,000 Pyramid” (0.6, 4.1 million) was also down from last week. A second episode ticked down further still (0.5, 3.4 million).

Popular on Variety

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

More TV

  • 9-1-1: L-R: Aisha Hinds, Peter Krause,

    TV Ratings: '9-1-1' Season 2 Premiere Hits Highs Thanks to Football Lead-In

    The Season 2 premiere of “9-1-1” on Fox is currently at a series high in the key ratings measures, though that is due in part to NFL coverage pumping up Sunday’s numbers. As it currently stands, “9-1-1” is at a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.5 million viewers. That is up 22% in the […]

  • Writers Guild Awards

    Comedy Central Strikes Pact With All Things Comedy

    The Season 2 premiere of “9-1-1” on Fox is currently at a series high in the key ratings measures, though that is due in part to NFL coverage pumping up Sunday’s numbers. As it currently stands, “9-1-1” is at a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.5 million viewers. That is up 22% in the […]

  • Luke Wade attends The Television Academy's

    'The Voice': Luke Wade Talks About His Transition From Competing to Casting

    The Season 2 premiere of “9-1-1” on Fox is currently at a series high in the key ratings measures, though that is due in part to NFL coverage pumping up Sunday’s numbers. As it currently stands, “9-1-1” is at a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.5 million viewers. That is up 22% in the […]

  • Greg Lipstone

    Former All3Media America Chief Greg Lipstone Joins Propagate as President

    The Season 2 premiere of “9-1-1” on Fox is currently at a series high in the key ratings measures, though that is due in part to NFL coverage pumping up Sunday’s numbers. As it currently stands, “9-1-1” is at a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.5 million viewers. That is up 22% in the […]

  • Lena Waithe Halle Berry

    Lena Waithe, Halle Berry to Produce BET's 'Boomerang' TV series

    The Season 2 premiere of “9-1-1” on Fox is currently at a series high in the key ratings measures, though that is due in part to NFL coverage pumping up Sunday’s numbers. As it currently stands, “9-1-1” is at a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.5 million viewers. That is up 22% in the […]

  • James Lipton Inside the Actors Studio

    'Inside the Actors Studio' Heads to Ovation TV in New Partnership

    The Season 2 premiere of “9-1-1” on Fox is currently at a series high in the key ratings measures, though that is due in part to NFL coverage pumping up Sunday’s numbers. As it currently stands, “9-1-1” is at a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.5 million viewers. That is up 22% in the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad