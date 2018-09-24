TV Ratings: ‘9-1-1’ Season 2 Premiere Hits Highs Thanks to Football Lead-In

The Season 2 premiere of “9-1-1” on Fox is currently at a series high in the key ratings measures, though that is due in part to NFL coverage pumping up Sunday’s numbers.

As it currently stands, “9-1-1” is at a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.5 million viewers. That is up 22% in the key demo and 25% in total viewers compared to the series premiere back in January, which drew a 1.8 and 6.8 million viewers.

Elsewhere on broadcast, “Sunday Night Football” on NBC is currently at a 6.3 and 17.3 million viewers.

“Big Brother” (1.3, 5.5 million) was down from last Sunday’s episode on CBS.

“Celebrity Family Feud” (0.6, 4.1 million) was down on ABC, while a new episode of “The $100,000 Pyramid” (0.6, 4.1 million) was also down from last week. A second episode ticked down further still (0.5, 3.4 million).