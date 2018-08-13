You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘60 Minutes’ Chief Jeff Fager Has Returned to Work Amid Ongoing CBS Probe

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeff Fager
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Jeff Fager, the executive producer of “60 Minutes,” has returned to work at the venerable CBS newsmagazine as a corporate investigation into the culture of the parent company and its news division continues.

Allegations that Fager, formerly chairman of CBS News, tolerated an abusive culture, have been made in reports published in The New Yorker and The Washington Post. The New Yorker report also included allegations against Leslie Moonves, the CEO of CBS Corp., of abusive behavior. “I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely,” Moonves said in a statement to the magazine.

Fager, one of only two people to oversee the storied program in its half-century on the air, returned to the office on Friday, according to a person familiar with the situation, joining staff in the production run-up to the launch of the show’s 51st season, which is slated to begin Sunday, September 30. Fager, who had been on vacation, extended his time away from the office as anticipation built that a probe into culture at CBS News, started in March by law firm Proskauer Rose, was set to wrap by the end of August.

Related

CBS News declined to make executives available for comment.

Findings in that investigation may not be available for some time. Proskauer Rose’s appraisal is being folded into a larger investigation into CBS being handled by the company’s board of directors, which has hired two additional law firms, Covington & Burling and Debevoise & Plimpton, which will report to a special committee. The board has expressed confidence in Moonves’ management team.

The New Yorker story, written by Ronan Farrow, cited 19 current and former employees who alleged Fager protected men accused of misconduct, including some employees who reported directly to him. Six former employees alleged Fager had touched employees in an unwanted fashion at company events. The producer has denied the allegations. “It is wrong that our culture can be falsely defined by a few people with an axe to grind who are using an important movement as a weapon to get even, and not by the hundreds of women and men that have thrived, both personally and professionally, at ’60 Minutes.'” Fager said in a statement to the magazine. He also said the allegations against him are “false, anonymous, and do not hold up to editorial scrutiny.”

“60 Minutes” is a linchpin of CBS’ Sunday-night lineup and one of the most recognized news programs on TV. The newsmagazine drew an average of 11.5 million people last season and typically spends the bulk of its season among TV’s most-watched programs. The show hit a high note last season, adding Oprah Winfrey to its roster of contributors and running a joint investigation with The Washington Post about Congress undermining efforts to stop flow of opioids to the United. States that resulted in a rebuke of President Trump’s candidate to take the reins of the nation’s anti-drug effort.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More TV

  • 'Knightfall' Renewed at History, Mark Hamill

    'Knightfall' Renewed at History With New Showrunner, Mark Hamill Joins Cast

    Jeff Fager, the executive producer of “60 Minutes,” has returned to work at the venerable CBS newsmagazine as a corporate investigation into the culture of the parent company and its news division continues. Allegations that Fager, formerly chairman of CBS News, tolerated an abusive culture, have been made in reports published in The New Yorker […]

  • Emmys: Dramatic Scores Set Tones, Enhance

    Emmys: Dramatic Scores Set Tones and Enhance Stories Across Genre Series

    Jeff Fager, the executive producer of “60 Minutes,” has returned to work at the venerable CBS newsmagazine as a corporate investigation into the culture of the parent company and its news division continues. Allegations that Fager, formerly chairman of CBS News, tolerated an abusive culture, have been made in reports published in The New Yorker […]

  • Sarah (TATIANA MASLANY)

    Emmys: Character Looks Aid Lead Performances

    Jeff Fager, the executive producer of “60 Minutes,” has returned to work at the venerable CBS newsmagazine as a corporate investigation into the culture of the parent company and its news division continues. Allegations that Fager, formerly chairman of CBS News, tolerated an abusive culture, have been made in reports published in The New Yorker […]

  • SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1742

    The Case for Further Separating Some Emmy Categories (Column)

    Jeff Fager, the executive producer of “60 Minutes,” has returned to work at the venerable CBS newsmagazine as a corporate investigation into the culture of the parent company and its news division continues. Allegations that Fager, formerly chairman of CBS News, tolerated an abusive culture, have been made in reports published in The New Yorker […]

  • Jeff Fager

    ‘60 Minutes’ Chief Jeff Fager Has Returned to Work Amid Ongoing CBS Probe

    Jeff Fager, the executive producer of “60 Minutes,” has returned to work at the venerable CBS newsmagazine as a corporate investigation into the culture of the parent company and its news division continues. Allegations that Fager, formerly chairman of CBS News, tolerated an abusive culture, have been made in reports published in The New Yorker […]

  • The Sinner, Black-ish, Mom

    Emmys: Celebrating Complex Female Characters From 'The Sinner' to 'Mom'

    Jeff Fager, the executive producer of “60 Minutes,” has returned to work at the venerable CBS newsmagazine as a corporate investigation into the culture of the parent company and its news division continues. Allegations that Fager, formerly chairman of CBS News, tolerated an abusive culture, have been made in reports published in The New Yorker […]

  • Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to

    Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of August 13, 2018

    Jeff Fager, the executive producer of “60 Minutes,” has returned to work at the venerable CBS newsmagazine as a corporate investigation into the culture of the parent company and its news division continues. Allegations that Fager, formerly chairman of CBS News, tolerated an abusive culture, have been made in reports published in The New Yorker […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad