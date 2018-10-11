50 Cent’s Isaac Wright Drama Series in Development at ABC

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

50 Cent’s planned TV series based on the life if Isaac Wright Jr. is in development at ABCVariety has learned.

The untitled series would tell the story of Wright, who was wrongfully convicted as the kingpin behind one of the largest drug distribution networks in New Jersey. He now practices law in the same courtroom where he was sentenced to life behind bars. In prison, Wright studied the law and worked as a proxy-lawyer, writing briefs and motions that judges said were better crafted than Harvard law scholars, to overturn the convictions of over 20 fellow inmates and ultimately to exonerate himself. He now works as a lawyer defending the wrongly accused and going after corrupt institutions.

50 Cent, a.k.a Curtis Jackson, will executive produce along with Wright, Doug Robinson, and Alison Greenspan. Hank Steinberg is the writer and executive producer on the project. Sony Pictures Television will produce. It was announced last year that 50 Cent was planning to develop a series based on Wright’s life.

News of the development comes shortly after Variety exclusively reported that 50 Cent has signed a new a new four-year overall deal with Starz. The new deal includes a three-series commitment, the addition of a dedicated development executive, and a discretionary fund for use in developing G-Unit projects. He is repped by APA and attorneys Stephen Savva and Eric Feig.

Steinberg is the co-creator and showrunner on TNT’s “The Last Ship,” which is currently airing its fifth and final season. He also created the series “Without a Trace,” which aired for seven seasons on CBS. He is repped by WME and 3 Arts Entertainment.

