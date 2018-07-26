PBS Leads 39th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Award Nominations

The Las Vegas shooting, Hurricane Harvey, sexual assault, and human trafficking were among the issues that garnered nominations for the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ 39th annual news and documentary Emmy Awards.

PBS leads the network pack with a total of 45 nominations, followed by CBS (31), CNN (22), HBO (22) and ABC (20).

Nominees for outstanding coverage of a breaking news story included CBS News’ and NBC Nightly News’ Las Vegas massacre coverage, The Weather Channel’s live coverage of Hurricane Harvey, and VICE News Tonight’s Peabody-award winning “Charlottesville: Race and Terror.”

Investigative reporting also found recognition with nominees including “Kids for Sale” featured on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°,” BBC World News America’s “Escape From Raqqa,” “CBS This Morning’s” investigation of Air Force Academy sexual assaults, “Girls Sold: Breaking the Cycle” by ABC’s “Nightline” team and “Libya Slave Auction,” which was featured on CNN’s “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.”

PBS and Netflix dominated the outstanding historical documentary category with nods for Netflix’s “Cuba and the Cameraman,” “Blood On The Mountain” and “Let It Fall: Los Angeles: 1982-1992,” which it produced in conjunction with ABC News Lincoln Square Productions. PBS earned nominations for two “Independent Lens” episodes, “Birth of a Movement” and “Tower.”

Online digital media posed a heavy presence in the categories, earning nominations for not just Netflix, but also publishers such as The New York Times, Al Jazeera, Vox, Facebook Watch and Oculus.

Adam Sharp, interim president and CEO at the NATAS, said emerging technologies are opening new doors to how journalists can deliver news and information across a myriad of platforms.

“With this trend comes the immense potential to inform and enlighten, but also to manipulate and distort,” Sharp said. “Today we honor the talented professionals who through their work and creativity defend the highest standards of broadcast journalism and documentary television, proudly providing the clarity and insight each of us needs to be an informed world citizen.”

The Television Academy will also be honoring Paula S. Apsell, senior executive director of PBS’ NOVA, at the ceremony with its Lifetime Achievement Award for her over 40 years of science broadcasting excellence and 33 years at NOVA. Apsell was also involved in NOVA’s “Poisoned Water” documentary, which itself is up for an Emmy for outstanding science and technology documentary.

The awards will be presented on Monday, Oct. 1 Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in the Time Warner Complex at Columbus Circle in New York City.

The full list of nominees is available on NATAS’ site.