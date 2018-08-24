You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Talent Rep Firm 3 Kings Entertainment Relocates to Los Angeles From Washington, D.C.

Cynthia Littleton

CREDIT: Courtesy of 3 Kings Entertainment

TV news talent rep firm 3 Kings Entertainment will relocate to Los Angeles from Washington, D.C. as of Sept. 1.

The agency run by Matthew Kingsley specializes in anchors for local TV and cable news and sports outlets. He’s moving to Los Angeles in part because his wife, news anchor Jan Jeffcoat, is looking to pursue hosting and entertainment opportunities in Hollywood. At present Jeffcoat is wrapping up a five-year run as a weekday news anchor for the Tegna-owned CBS affiliate WUSA-TV in Washington, D.C.

“I’m looking forward to continue to build the 3KE brand, give my clients greater opportunities and a better advantage for success in a constantly evolving media environment,” Kingsley told Variety. “This move provides me with a much larger platform in the epicenter of the entertainment industry.”

Kingsley launched 3 Kings in 2003. Over the years the firm has repped such TV news, sports, and host talent as Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt and Jacqui Heinrich, HLN’s Natasha Curry and Mike Galanos, ABC News’ Paula Faris and Eve Pilgrim, and ESPN’s Cary Chow, Elle Duncan and Gary Striewski. At present 3 Kings has about 130 clients.

Jeffcoat plans to launch her own production banner, Janimal Films. Before her stint at WUSA. Jeffcoat was an anchor for Fox-owned stations in Chicago and Houston. As an actress, she had a supporting role in the Lifetime Movie Network telepic “My Daughter Was Stolen,” which bowed in March.

