’24’ Prequel Series in the Works at Fox

24” could once again live another day.

Sources confirmed to Variety that showrunner Howard Gordon and original series co-creators Joel Surnow and Bob Cochran are working on a new iteration of the series, with this one set to focus on a young Jack Bauer. The project is in the early phases of development with no word yet on when, if ever, it will make it to air.

Should the project move forward, it would mark the third time Fox has looked to relaunch the franchise. The original “24,” which starred Kiefer Sutherland as Bauer, ran for eight seasons on Fox from 2002-2010. Fox then brought the show back with the limited series “24: Live Another Day” in 2014. Most recently, Corey Hawkins starred in “24: Legacy,” playing an entirely new character named Eric Carter.

“24: Legacy” launched in February 2017 in the coveted post-NFL timeslot on Fox. The slot helped propel the show’s premiere to stellar ratings (6.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 17.6 million viewers in Live+Same Day). But once it moved to its normal Monday timeslot, its numbers fell off sharply and trailed off from there, with the season finale drawing a 0.8 and 3.4 million viewers in Live+Same Day. Fox canceled “Legacy” after one season but announced at that time that they were exploring other iterations of the series with the producers.

“24” is just one Fox property that has been revived in recent years. Fox also brought back “X-Files” for two seasons, as well as “Prison Break” for one.

